Detroit Red Wings NHL Draft Picks 2023: Order and more explained

For the second consecutive year, the Detroit Red Wings find themselves entering the NHL draft with an impressive collection of draft picks. Under the leadership of General Manager Steve Yzerman, the team has amassed 10 picks, providing them with ample opportunities to strengthen their prospect pool. They can also accelerate their ongoing rebuild.

Last year, Yzerman utilized the draft capital to acquire veteran goaltender Ville Husso and nine promising prospects. As the NHL front offices converge on Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2023 NHL draft, the Red Wings are poised to make strategic moves to bolster their roster.

This year's draft class is headlined by a strong group of forwards. It is led by the highly regarded Connor Bedard, who is widely expected to be selected by the draft lottery winners, the Chicago Blackhawks.

Other notable prospects include Michigan forward Adam Fantilli and Swedish center Leo Carlsson. While these top-tier talents are likely to be off the board by the time the Red Wings make their pick at No. 9, there remain several promising prospects who could contribute to the team's rebuild.

Leo Carlsson

The Detroit Red Wings' draft haul, accumulated through astute trades by Yzerman, includes five picks within the top 43. This includes three consecutive second-round selections (Nos. 41-43), which provide the team with valuable opportunities to secure impactful players in the draft.

Traditionally, the Detroit Red Wings have taken a patient approach with their top draft picks. They have allowed them at least a season to develop in the minors before making their NHL debut.

The team has often utilized the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL as a crucial stepping stone in player development. Exceptions have been made in certain cases, as demonstrated by last year's top pick, Marco Kasper, who made his NHL debut after a successful season in the SHL.

With their draft capital and prospect pipeline, the Detroit Red Wings have the chance to inject much-needed talent and depth into their roster. Yzerman's keen eye for talent and his scouting staff's thorough evaluations will be instrumental in identifying the right players who align with the team's long-term vision.

As the NHL draft unfolds, the Detroit Red Wings have an opportunity to make significant strides in their rebuilding process. Whether they choose to prioritize forward prospects or focus on other positions, the decisions made in Nashville will shape the team's future and bring renewed hope to the fans.

Detroit Red Wings 2023 NHL Draft picks

Red Wings' draft capital has a total of 10 picks, with the majority of them, eight in total, scheduled for Day 2 during Rounds 2-7.

No. 9: Round 1 — No. 9.

No. 17: Round 1 — No. 17 (from NY Islanders via Vancouver Canucks).

No. 41: Round 2 — No. 8.

No. 42: Round 2 — No. 9 (from St. Louis Blues).

No. 43: Round 2 — No. 10 (from Canucks).

No. 73: Round 3 — No. 9.

No. 117: Round 4 — No. 21 (from Minnesota Wild).

No. 137: Round 5 — No. 9.

No. 169: Round 6 — No. 9.

No. 201: Round 7 — No. 9.

