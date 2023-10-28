Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins: Game preview, lines, odds, predictions and more | 28th Oct. 2023

The Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1, second Atlantic) are gearing up for a showdown with their divisional rival, the Boston Bruins (6-0-1, first Atlantic). The stage is set, and the puck is set to drop on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 7:07 p.m. EDT at TD Garden in Boston.

Detroit Red Wings preview

In the Atlantic Division, the Detroit Red Wings currently boast a 5-2-1 record, positioning them in second place. However, they're seeking redemption after their recent 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Regarding offensive prowess, the Red Wings are a dominant force in the league. They've notched an impressive 35 goals, topping the NHL charts. Moreover, their power play percentage stands at an impressive 38.7%, ranking them second in the league.

Dylan Larkin, the team's captain, has amassed 15 points this season, with four goals and 11 assists. The only potential gap in Detroit's lineup is Alex DeBrincat, their leading goal-scorer with nine goals, who is listed as day-to-day. Defensively, the Red Wings maintain a respectable penalty kill percentage of 83.9, securing the 12th spot in the league.

Boston Bruins preview

Conversely, the Boston Bruins lead the Atlantic Division with their stellar 6-0-1 record despite a recent 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The Bruins' penalty kill has been nearly impenetrable, leading the NHL with an impressive 96.7% success rate. Their defensive excellence extends to allowing the fewest goals in the league, with just 11 conceded thus far.

Forward David Pastrnak has been a standout player, contributing 10 points, including six goals. Although the Bruins' power play hovers around the league average, ranking 18th with a 16.0% conversion rate, it will be a crucial factor to watch against Detroit's more potent power-play unit.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Forward

ALEX DEBRINCAT DYLAN LARKIN LUCAS RAYMOND DAVID PERRON JT COMPHER ANDREW COPP MICHAEL RASMUSSEN JOE VELENO DANIEL SPRONG KLIM KOSTIN AUSTIN CZARNIK CHRISTIAN FISCHER

Defenceman

JAKE WALMAN MORITZ SEIDER SHAYNE GOSTISBEHERE JUSTIN HOLL BEN CHIAROT JEFF PETRY

Goalie

VILLE HUSSO JAMES REIMER

Boston Bruins projected lines

Forward

BRAD MARCHAND PAVEL ZACHA DAVID PASTRNAK JAKE DEBRUSK MATTHEW POITRAS MORGAN GEEKIE JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK CHARLIE COYLE TRENT FREDERIC JESPER BOQVIST JOHN BEECHER PATRICK BROWN

Defenceman

MATT GRZELCYK CHARLIE MCAVOY HAMPUS LINDHOLM BRANDON CARLO DEREK FORBORT KEVIN SHATTENKIRK

Goalie

JEREMY SWAYMAN LINUS ULLMARK

Detroit Red Wings vs. Boston Bruins odds and predictions

According to the money line, the Bruins emerge as the favorites with a -192 payout on the Moneyline, while the Detroit Red Wings stand at +160. The over/under for this matchup is set at 6.0.

Detroit aims to break free from a two-game losing streak, but facing the formidable Bruins will be no easy task. With the odds in their favor, the Bruins are expected to win this game.

The clash between these Atlantic Division powerhouses promises high-intensity action and thrilling moments on the ice.