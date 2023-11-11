Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 11th, 2023

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit is set to host an exciting match between the Detroit Red Wings (7-5-2) and the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (4-6-3).

The match on Saturday, Nov 11, kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, NHL Network, BSOH and BSDET.

Both teams are determined to advance in the Eastern Conference, making this upcoming contest a compelling one.

Detroit Red Wings vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Spectator's game day guide

Date and Time: Saturday, Nov. 11th at 1 p.m. ET.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Broadcast: ESPN, NHL Network, BSOH and BSDET

Live Streaming: FuboTV.

Radio: The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM, Sports Radio -1460 AM, and WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket

The Detroit Red Wings strength lies in their impressive offensive leadership

The Detroit Red Wings are enjoying a stellar season, showcasing an impressive offensive prowess by averaging 3.57 goals per game, including 10 goals in their last three games.

Leading the charge, Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond have contributed 18 goals and 23 assists, steering the top two lines.

Notably, J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp, and Daniel Sprong have combined for 10 goals and 14 assists. They are complemented by defensemen Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere, who have tallied four goals and 16 assists, injecting versatility from the point.

Despite the offensive surge, the defense has struggled, conceding an average of 3.31 goals per game.

Jake Walman and Ben Chairot have managed a combined 1.6 defensive point shares. But the overall unit has faced challenges, allowing opponents ample opportunities to target the net.

Goaltender Ville Husso has encountered difficulties, registering a .890 save percentage and a 3.57 GAA on 291 shots, with a -4.1 goals saved above average.

Injuries for the Detroit Red Wings include Austin Czarnik (Undisclosed -Questionable), Matt Luff (Upper Body - Out), and Robby Fabbri (Lower Body - Questionable).

The Blue Jackets are aiming for an improvement in their offensive capabilities

The Blue Jackets are navigating a turbulent season, facing offensive woes that have led to a modest scoring average of 2.62 goals per game. They have scored mere seven goals in their recent three-game stretch.

Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic have standouts, contributing eight goals and seven assists. Meanwhile, Ivan Provorov adds another dimension with nine assists from the point.

However, the remaining offensive roster has encountered difficulties, as only four skaters have managed three goals or more. It has resulted in the team being vulnerable to defensive strategies that can limit their top-heavy offense.

Compounding the difficulties, the defense has struggled, allowing an average of 3.38 goals per game.

Although, Damon Severson and Erik Gudbranson have combined for 1.1 defensive point shares, the rest of the unit has had difficulties, providing opponents with easy opportunities for open shots on goal.

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikin has faced problems with a .897 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA on 242 shots, resulting in a -1.8 goals saved above average.

The Blue Jackets are dealing with injuries, including Daniil Tarasov (Undisclosed - Out) and Patrik Laine (Upper Body - Out).