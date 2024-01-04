Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Jan 4th 2024

The Detroit Red Wings are set to face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena. Both Detroit and the Los Angeles have won only two of their last five games.

Detroit Red Wings vs Los Angeles Kings: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket and KABC - Talk Radio 790 AM

Detroit Red Wings: Game preview

The Detroit Red Wings have an 18-16-4 record this season after winning their last game 5-3 against the San Jose Sharks. They are scoring 3.58 goals and conceding 3.45 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 22.2%, while their penalty kill rate is 80.8%.

The Red Wings are the underdogs against the Kings, with moneyline odds of +160.

Detroit Red Wings: Key players and injury status

Alex DeBrincat has been quite productive for the Detroit offense tallying 17 goals and 21 assists resulting in a total of 38 points. Lucas Raymond has also made an impact on the offense contributing 31 points through a combination of 11 goals and 20 assists across 38 games.

Alex Lyon boasts a record of 6-4-0 this season, maintaining a save percentage of .917 and a goals-against average of 2.53 per game. Matt Luff (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body) and Klim Kostin (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Los Angeles Kings: Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings are 20-9-5 this season after losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-0 in their last game. On average, they have scored 3.38 goals per game and allowed 2.35 goals per game.

Their power play success rate is 18.8%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 87.0%. They are considered the favorites for this game, with moneyline odds of -192.

Los Angeles Kings: Key players and injury status

Anze Kopitar has been a key player for Los Angeles this season recording 14 goals and 20 assists contributing a total of 34 points. On the other hand, Adrian Kempe’s performance has been vital to Los Angeles’s offense, with him scoring 12 goals and assisting 21 more in 34 games.

Pheonix Copley has a record of 4-1-2 this season with a save percentage of .870 and goals against average of 3.16. Pheonix Copley (undisclosed) and Viktor Arvidsson (back) are unavailable for today's match.