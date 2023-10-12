Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more

The 2023-24 NHL season is upon us, and the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils are set to engage in a thrilling showdown to kickstart their respective campaign.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, hockey fans can watch the two teams clash against each other, with the action slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch all the excitement on national broadcast channels, ESPN+, and HULU.

Where and how to watch NHL opening night

To watch the game, you have a range of streaming options at your disposal, like Watch ESPN, ESPN+, FUBO (which offers a free trial), DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV and SlingTV.

It's important to confirm whether this game is accessible on your preferred platform during the free trial period, as certain games may not be offered on all of these streaming services.

Detroit Red Wings vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Detroit Red Wings enter the season with a renewed sense of optimism. Although they missed the playoffs for the seventh straight season last year, the Winged Wheel boast a bolstered lineup that combines experience with youthful talent, placing them squarely in the conversation for postseason contention.

The acquisition of former Chicago Blackhawks standout, Alex DeBrincat and the addition of Daniel Sprong from the Seattle Kraken, have enriched the team's forward depth.

With key players like Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and the spirited captain Dylan Larkin, the Red Wings have a formidable offensive unit. On the defensive front, the team looks quite familiar, with Moritz Seider and Jake Walman ready to make their mark.

Meanwhile, their opponents, the New Jersey Devils, are coming off a significant achievement, having won their first playoff series in 12 years. Led by star talents like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, the Devils are brimming with optimism as they embark on the new season.

Their aspirations go beyond being mere playoff contenders; they have their sights set on making a deep postseason run, with dreams of securing the Metropolitan Division title.

However, the crucial question looming over the Devils is related to their goaltending situation. Vitek Vanecek steps in as the veteran starter, while young sensation Akira Schmid captured attention with his impressive performances in the later stages of the previous season.

As the Detroit Red Wings face off against the New Jersey Devils, fans can expect a captivating matchup filled with talent, intensity and promise of an exciting season ahead.