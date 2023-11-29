Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 29th, 2023

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Detroit Red Wings face off against the New York Rangers. Here's your ultimate guide to the upcoming game:

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Match Details

The highly anticipated clash between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Rangers is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 29, 2023.

The battleground for this thrilling encounter is the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York. This matchup promises to be a riveting conclusion to the preseason calendar.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Viewing Options

Local fans are in for a treat! Catch all the action live on TNT and MAX as they broadcast the game, ensuring you won't miss a single moment of the Red Wings vs. Rangers face-off.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Streaming and Radio Coverage

For those outside the local market or fans who prefer streaming, Fugo TV has you covered with live streaming options for the game. Tune in to the pulse-pounding excitement on their streaming platform.

If you're a fan of the classic radio commentary experience, dial into WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket for live play-by-play coverage.

After a challenging start to the season, the New York Rangers are gearing up for a comeback with the return of defenseman Adam Fox from the injured reserve.

Having missed 10 games due to a knee-on-knee hit, Fox's comeback is set to bolster the Rangers' blue line as they aim to turn the tide against the Detroit Red Wings.

Rangers Seek Redemption Against Red-Hot Red Wings

In anticipation of the upcoming rematch, the Rangers, coming off a challenging 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, are poised for redemption against the Red Wings.

Coach Laviolette acknowledged the difficulties in the previous game, expressing determination to analyze and improve. However, the Rangers face setbacks with Kaapo Kakko sidelined due to a serious left knee injury, and Filip Chytil on LTIR.

The Detroit Red Wings, riding a second three-game winning streak and boasting a 4-1-2 record in their last seven games, showcase offensive prowess, outscoring opponents 13-3 in their current streak.

Despite Dylan Larkin's absence due to injury, David Perron's power-play proficiency adds a strategic edge.

The Red Wings, cautious after last season's challenges following a strong start, are focused on maintaining momentum. Perron stressed the team's responsibility to secure points, setting the stage for an intense and pivotal rematch.