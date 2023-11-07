Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 7th 2023

The Detroit Red Wings are set to face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Detroit has won two out of their three games while New York has been on an impressive winning streak with six victories in their last seven matches.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Game info

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV Broadcast: TNT and MAX

Live Streaming: Fugo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket

Detroit Red Wings game preview

The Detroit Red Wings are 7-4-1 this season after they managed to secure a victory over the Boston Bruins 5-4 in their last game.

Red Wings have been averaging 3.75 goals per game and they have allowed an average of 3.08 goals per game. Their power play success rate stands at 28% while their penalty kill has been effective at around 82.6%.

Red Wings are considered underdogs with moneyline odds of +130.

Detroit Red Wings key players and injury status

Alex DeBrincat has been a key player to Detroit's offense this season tallying nine goals and providing five assists. Jake Walman and Justin Holl have contributed a total of 1.6-point defensive points.

In terms of goaltending, Ville Husso has been struggling with a.896 save percentage and 3.37 goals against average, on 259 shots.

Robby Fabbri (Lower Body) and Matt Luff (Upper Body) are unavailable due to injuries. Christian Fischer remains questionable.

New York Rangers game preview

New York Rangers (8-2-1) suffered a defeat in their last game against Minnesota in a shootout with a score of 5-4.

The Rangers have been averaging around 3.09 goals per game while allowing an average of 2.09 goals per game. Their power play has been quite successful with a conversion rate of 31.6% and their penalty kill has proven reliable at 83.8%.

The Rangers are favorites with moneyline odds at -156.

New York Rangers key players and injury status

One of the standout offensive players for New York this season has been Artemi Panarin, who has recorded 18 points in 11 games (scoring six goals and providing 12 assists).

Gustafsson and Miller have been leading the defense with 2.3 defensive point shares and blocking a total of 29 shots. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been performing well with a save percentage of .913 and goals against an average of 2.36.

Adam Fox (Lower Body) and Filip Chytil (Upper Body) are out due to injuries. Igor Shesterkin remains questionable for undisclosed reasons.