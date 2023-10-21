Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Lines, Odds, Predictions & more | 21st Oct 2023

Mark your calendars for a thrilling NHL matchup on Saturday, October 21, at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time as the Ottawa Senators (3-1) are all set to host the Detroit Red Wings (3-1) at the Canadian Tire Centre.

You can catch all the action live on ESPN+ and BSDET. It's a showdown between two of the league's finest offensive talents, promising an afternoon of thrilling hockey.

Detroit Red Wings Preview

The Red Wings currently sit in the third spot in the Eastern Atlantic division, showcasing an average of 4.8 goals per game (GPG). Alex DeBrincat is the Red Wings' point leader, boasting eight points. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin shines in the assists department with five. In the net, James Reimer holds the fort with a perfect save percentage of 1.000.

Recapping their recent games, the Red Wings have been a force to be reckoned with, securing a commanding 3-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. They also showcased their defensive prowess with a 4-0 shutout against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite a narrow defeat against the New Jersey Devils (3-4), they managed to outscore the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending with a score of 4-6.

Ottawa Senators Preview

Turning our attention to the Senators, they're equally formidable. The Ottawa Senators are positioned at the second spot in the Eastern Atlantic, with a scoring average of 4.8 goals per game. The Senators have their own standout performers, with Vladimir Tarasenko sharing the lead in points with six, while Brady Tkachuk is the team's top goal-scorer with four goals, and in the netminding role, Anton Forsberg impresses with a save percentage of .933.

The Senators have clinched a 1-6 win against the Washington Capitals and dominating the Tampa Bay Lightning with a score of 2-5. They continued their winning streak with a 2-5 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. However, they encountered a close 3-5 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on 10/11.

Detroit Red Wings Projected lines

Forwards

ALEX DEBRINCAT DYLAN LARKIN LUCAS RAYMOND MICHAEL RASMUSSEN JT COMPHER ANDREW COPP DAVID PERRON JOE VELENO DANIEL SPRONG KLIM KOSTIN AUSTIN CZARNIK CHRISTIAN FISCHER

Defenceman

JAKE WALMAN MORITZ SEIDER BEN CHIAROT JEFF PETRY OLLI MAATTA SHAYNE GOSTISBEHERE

Goalies

VILLE HUSSO JAMES REIMER

Ottawa Senator Projected lines

Forwards

BRADY TKACHUK TIM STÜTZLE CLAUDE GIROUX MATHIEU JOSEPH RIDLY GREIG VLADIMIR TARASENKO DOMINIK KUBALIK JOSH NORRIS DRAKE BATHERSON PARKER KELLY ROURKE CHARTIER MARK KASTELIC

Defenceman

JAKOB CHYCHRUN THOMAS CHABOT JAKE SANDERSON ARTEM ZUB ERIK BRANNSTROM TRAVIS HAMONIC

Goalies

ANTON FORSBERG JOONAS KORPISALO

Detroit Red Wings vs Ottawa Senators odds and predictions

In terms of the betting odds, the Senators enter this matchup as the favored team at -152 on the money line, while the Red Wings are the underdogs with odds at +128. The Over/Under (O/U) for this game is set at 6.5.

In their most recent outings, the Ottawa Senators dominated with a commanding 6-1 victory at home against the Washington Capitals, while the Detroit Red Wings secured a win at home with a convincing 6-3 triumph over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Given their recent performances, the Senators are the expected favorites to win this upcoming game.