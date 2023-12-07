Detroit Reds Wings' Jake Walman shares his honest opinion on Fortnite's Season OG

In a candid conversation with ESPN's Arda Ocal and Greg Wyshynski on their show “The Drop," Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman openly shared his liking for the widely beloved battle royale game, Fortnite.

Since its launch in 2017, Fortnite has enchanted gamers with its captivating gameplay and regular content additions. Walman, being a gamer himself, has been actively involved in this right from the start.

“I've been playing Fortnite since it first came out. That's the only game I've played, I haven't switched.” Walman shared.

Walman is committed to Fortnite, as he confessed that he hasn't even bothered checking out games like Call of Duty, preferring to stick with the game that caught his attention from the beginning.

“When the Call of Duty came out, I didn't even touch that. I just stayed with Fortnite,” he said.

The last season of Fortnite was particularly exciting for Walman.

"Huge fan of the OG Fortnite that came out this last season. I wish they kept it.”

He also expressed a sentiment shared by many members of the Fortnite community who remember the game's early phases fondly. The changes and developments that accompany each season frequently inspire conversations among players, and Walman's enthusiasm for the next season was palpable.

"Today's actually going to be my first day that I'm playing the new season. I got my buddies waiting for me after practice here.” he said.

Jake Walman’s contract and earnings

Jake Walman took a step forward in his journey with the Detroit Red Wings by agreeing to a three-year contract extension on February 28th. The new deal is worth $10,200,000 and will have a cap hit of $3,400,000, solidifying his spot as a defenseman on the team. At 27 and from Toronto, this defenseman has truly found his place in Detroit.

This contract signifies both Walman’s development as a player and the potential that the Red Wings see in him. He now has a Modified No-Trade Clause (M-NTC) that includes ten teams where he cannot be traded without approval.

With this extension secured, Jake Walman can expect an increase in his career earnings over the next three years. According to CapFriendly, it’s estimated that he had earned around $2,721,177 before signing this contract.

In the 2023–24 season, his salary will amount to $3,500,000. It's a bit higher than his cap hit, which is an occurrence in NHL contracts due to the intricacies involved in calculating signing bonuses and other factors.