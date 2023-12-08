Devon Levi may be compelled to join the Dark Side after NHL's ruling on his meditation routine

In a surprising turn of events, goaltender Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres has been informed by the NHL that his distinctive pre-faceoff ritual, a meditative moment in the slot, will need to be changed due to new guidelines.

The league has mandated that players must now skate out to the faceoff circles during stoppages, as the slot area will be cleaned during TV timeouts, creating a challenge for Levi to do his customary routine.

Expand Tweet

Known for his unorthodox "duel of the fates" ritual during TV timeouts, Levi has been seen kneeling in the slot, reminiscent of Qui-Gon Jinn's iconic pose in Episode 1 of Star Wars.

This meditative practice has been a key aspect of Levi's pre-game routine, helping him maintain focus and mental clarity. It's a tradition he has carried since his youth hockey days and has continued into his professional career.

The NHL's decision to alter the location of Devon Levi's ritual comes at a time when he has been recalled from AHL Rochester, stepping in for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who's sidelined with an illness.

Levi's journey this season has seen him start with the Sabres, where he posted a record of 3-4-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .876 save percentage. Nine days ago, he was sent to the minors to regain confidence, achieving a 1-1-0 record with a .294 GAA and .921 save percentage in AHL action.

Will Devon Levi's changed pre-faceoff ritual impact his intensity?

The adjustment to Devon Levi's ritual may impact the goaltender's mental preparation, as routines play a crucial role in an athlete's performance. However, with Levi's adaptability and resilience, he's likely to find a way to incorporate his meditative practice within the constraints of the new guidelines.

The Buffalo Sabres, facing the Boston Bruins, anticipate Devon Levi to face a significant number of shots, as the Bruins rank 11th in the league with an average of 31.8 shots on goal per contest.

Levi's ability to maintain composure and focus, even with adjustments to his pre-game routine, will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

As the NHL continues to navigate through evolving protocols, players like Devon Levi showcase not only their skills on the ice but also their adaptability in the face of changing circumstances.

The modified ritual adds another layer of intrigue to Levi's story, making his performance a key storyline to follow in upcoming games.