Devon Toews calls out Avalanche teammates post loss to bottom-placed Chicago Blackhawks

Devon Toews, the Colorado Avalanche defenseman, expressed his frustration after the team suffered a disheartening defeat against the bottom-placed Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Toews candidly shared his sentiments about the team's performance during a post-game interview, shedding light on the challenges that contributed to the unexpected loss.

Devon Toews minced no words, emphasizing the need for self-awareness among his teammates. Speaking to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports, Toews expressed frustration with players who, in his view, were not aligning with the team's system and game plan.

"It's self-awareness. We need guys that know how to play in our system, how to play our game, and know what it takes," Devon Toews declared. "We've got some guys in here that think they're playing well, and I think they're kidding themselves at this point."

The defenseman expressed how frustrating it is to have players who don't conform to the team's goals and structure.

"When you have 20 guys in here that are working toward the same goal and have the same goal in mind, it's fun to play," Devon Toews explained. "That's how you win games in this league. But when you have 14 guys that are playing in the structure and six that aren't, it's really tough to win in this league."

The Avalanche, despite remaining a contender in the Central Division, have experienced a slip in form during December, dropping to a 4-5-1 record for the month. The challenge for the team now is to regroup as they aim to return to the winning column against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Devon Toews' frustration mounts as Avalanche's MacKinnon streak ends in 3-2 Loss to Blackhawks

Despite Nathan MacKinnon's impressive 16-game point streak, the Colorado Avalanche succumbed to a 3-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center.

Tyler Johnson's go-ahead goal early in the third period, along with Ryan Donato's goal and assist, propelled the Blackhawks to end a four-game skid. Valeri Nichushkin's two power-play goals initially put the Avalanche in the lead, but Lukas Reichel's equalizer and Johnson's decisive power-play goal secured the victory for Chicago.

Petr Mrazek's 35 saves proved crucial for the Blackhawks, marking an end to their losing streak, while Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Avalanche in a game marked by power-play prowess and momentum swings.