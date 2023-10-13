Devon Toews contract: How much will Avalanche defenceman earn through new seven-year extension?

The Colorado Avalanche made an exciting announcement regarding their star defenseman, Devon Toews. The team revealed Friday they had secured Toews with a substantial seven-year contract extension, set to take effect from the 2024-25 season and extend through 2030-31.

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared the contract details via X (formerly Twitter):

"Devon Toews signs a seven-year extension with the #avs carrying a $7.25M AAV."

Expand Tweet

Devon Toews' significant seven-year contract extension is valued at $50.75 million. When this new contract takes effect next season, it will have a cap hit of $7.25 million per year through 2031.

General Manager Chris MacFarland emphasized the significance of securing Toews at the beginning of the season:

"Getting a deal done with Devon at the start of the season was a priority for us. He has emerged as one of the best defensemen in the NHL and is a huge part of the core of this team."

Toews himself expressed his excitement to continue his journey with the Avalanche and build upon their past accomplishments.

“I couldn’t be more excited to remain with the Avalanche and continue to build upon what we’ve accomplished so far. I’m excited to get this deal done and focus on our goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Colorado,” Toews said.

Toews was selected 108th overall by the New York Islanders in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. A pivotal highlight in Toews' career came in 2022 when he was an essential part of the Avalanche's Stanley Cup victory.

More on Devon Toews' impressive performance

Devon Toews' journey to the Avalanche commenced when Colorado acquired him from the New York Islanders on Oct. 12, 2020. In exchange for his services, the Avalanche traded a second-round selection in the 2021 NHL draft and another second-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. This trade turned out to be a significant move for the Avalanche, as Toews has continually excelled in their lineup.

Since joining the Avalanche before the 2020-21 season, Toews has displayed exceptional performance, becoming a defensive stalwart. He boasts a remarkable +122 plus-minus rating, leading the league by a considerable margin.

In his three seasons with Colorado, Toews has accumulated 139 points in 200 regular-season games, including 29 goals and 110 assists. Additionally, he has contributed 30 points, comprising seven goals and 23 assists, in 37 playoff games, showcasing his ability to shine in high-stakes scenarios.

Devon Toews' impact on the Avalanche is undeniable, as the team has achieved a remarkable record of 139-45-16 in the regular season with him in the lineup, amounting to an impressive .735 winning percentage.