"Did anyone tell Mitch Marner that Christmas break was over?": Fans bash $65,418,000 forward as Maple Leafs squander 2-0 lead against Ottawa Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a bitter defeat against the Ottawa Senators, squandering a promising 2-0 lead they held going into the first intermission. As the Senators rallied, overcoming the deficit to secure a 4-2 victory, fans directed their frustration towards star forward Mitch Marner.

Marner failed to contribute any points during the game, leaving his plus-minus at a concerning -2. He inked a six-year, $65,418,000 deal with the Leafs on Sept. 13, 2019.

Expand Tweet

The disappointment was visible among NHL fans, with many taking to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Marner's performance. One fan remarked:

"Did anyone tell Marner that Christmas break was over?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan voiced concerns about the team's performance against lower-ranked opponents:

"Can't be losing games to bottom teams all season, especially when you're the better team for 85% of it. Pulling the goalie that early makes no sense when only down by 1. Lastly this team loves to make simple breakouts/zone exits so complicated sometimes. Often ends up with a GA"

Expand Tweet

Criticism also extended to strategic decisions made during the game, with a fan questioning the early decision to pull the goalie when the team was only down by one goal.

The impact of the loss on the crowd was evident, with one fan noting:

"How do you blow off the 2-0 lead early on? The crowd also was leaving quite depressed early."

Expand Tweet

The disappointment among fans was not only directed at players, but it also reflected the emotional toll on Leafs supporters, who had high expectations for their team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Maple Leafs reflect on this setback, the spotlight remains on Mitch Marner and the team's ability to bounce back. The frustration expressed by fans explains the passionate nature of hockey fandom. Only time will tell how the team responds to this challenging defeat and whether adjustments will be made to address the concerns raised by the loyal Leafs fanbase.

Toronto Maple Leafs fall 4-2 against Senators

In a dramatic Battle of Ontario, the Toronto Maple Leafs – hosting a Next Generation game with celebrity attendees like Justin and Hailey Bieber – surrendered a 2-0 lead to the Ottawa Senators, ultimately falling 4-2. Drake Batherson's pair of goals fueled the Senators' comeback, capitalizing on opportunities in the second and third periods. Despite a strong start, highlighted by goals from Matthew Knies and Tyler Bertuzzi, Toronto struggled to maintain dominance.

Joonas Korpisalo's standout performance in goal for Ottawa also played a pivotal role in the win.