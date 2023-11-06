Did Brad Aldrich spend time in jail? Exploring former Blackhawks video coach's actions that landed him in prison

Brad Aldrich, a former video coach for the Chicago Blackhawks, found himself on the wrong side of the law due to a series of troubling actions.

While he faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, his criminal charges were related to a specific incident in Michigan.

Brad Aldrich involved in more charges and allegations associated with 2010 Blackhawks

Brad Aldrich served as the video coach for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008 to 2010, when the team celebrated its first Stanley Cup victory in 50 years.

During this time, a disturbing incident occurred involving Aldrich and Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach. Allegations emerged that Aldrich had sexually assaulted Beach. Shockingly, team executives who were aware of the incident failed to report it to the police and didn't inform human resources until weeks later.

Following his departure from the Blackhawks, Brad Aldrich went to Houghton High School in Michigan, where he served as a volunteer coach. It was there that he engaged in sexual contact with a 16-year-old boy at a teammate's residence in 2013.

As a result of this criminal act, Aldrich pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct involving a student. The court sentenced him to 270 days in jail and five years of probation.

While Aldrich faced criminal charges for the Michigan incident, allegations of sexual assault have also emerged from his time at Miami University in Ohio. It's important to note that he has not faced criminal charges for these Ohio allegations.

In response to the allegations and their handling, both Kyle Beach and the former Houghton High School student filed lawsuits against the Chicago Blackhawks. A comprehensive investigation into the team's response in 2010, conducted by the law firm Jenner & Block and commissioned by the Blackhawks, exposed significant flaws in their handling of the situation.

This investigation eventually led to the resignations of key figures within the organization, including Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman and former Blackhawks, and then Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville.

Brad Aldrich's actions and the subsequent revelations of how the Chicago Blackhawks addressed the situation have cast a dark shadow over the organization.

It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of taking swift and appropriate action in response to allegations of misconduct, especially when it involves vulnerable individuals, like young athletes.

The legal and ethical consequences of such incidents continue to reverberate, underscoring the need for transparency, accountability and a commitment to protecting the well-being of those involved in sports.