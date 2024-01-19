"Did you get hacked?" - NHL fans can't believe analyst's hot take on Maple Leafs' challenge for disallowed Connor Zary goal

In the clash between the Calgary Flames and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, a potential game-tying goal by Flames' Connor Zary was invalidated following a challenge made by the Leafs.

The disallowed goal, resulting from a hand pass call against Blake Coleman, became the turning point in the Leafs' 4-3 victory.

Jermain Franklin, a hockey analyst, expressed his dissatisfaction with the Maple Leafs' decision to challenge, leading to the disallowance of the Flames' game-tying goal.

The disputed ruling centered around whether Coleman had directed the puck to his teammate Jordan Oesterle using his hand. Fans reacted to Jermani’s post, with one tweeting:

“Did you get hacked?”

NHL Rule 67 says:

“A player shall be permitted to stop or ‘bat’ a puck in the air with his open hand, or push it along the ice with his hand and the play shall not be stopped unless, in the opinion of the on-ice officials, he has directed the puck to a teammate.”

The game itself was quite thrilling with the Flames' strong start due to Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri. However, Auston Matthews of the Leafs bagged a hat-trick and an assist to shift the momentum in Toronto's favor.

Andrew Mangiapane's effort brought the Flames close, but their disallowed goal allowed the Maple Leafs to take the win. Here are some fan reactions to Franklin’s post:

Toronto Maple Leafs’s performances this season so far

The Toronto Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division with a 22-13-8 record record following their win against the Flames.

Toronto has scored 3.49 goals scored per game, but their defense is conceding 3.26 every outing. Their power play operates at a 26.0% success rate, while their penalty kill stands at 77.0%.

William Nylander has been quite productive, scoring 21 goals and providing 38 assists, resulting in 59 points. Auston Matthews has also played a key role in the offense, scoring 37 goals and providing 17 assists, tallying 54 points.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov has a 5-3-6 record, with a .863 SV% and a 3.88 GAA.