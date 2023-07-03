Did Gordie Howe retire twice? Examining reasons for hockey legend's two retirements

Gordie Howe, also known as "Mr. Hockey," was arguably one of the greatest skaters ever. He debuted in the NHL as an 18-year-old and spent the next quarter century with the Detroit Red Wings. Howe was known for his exceptional offensive abilities, goal-scoring prowess and overall playability.

Howe retired twice in the NHL. During his last season with the Detroit Red Wings (1970-71), Howe developed a chronic wrist problem that limited his playing time and forced him to retire.

However, his love and passion for hockey drove him to return to the game for a second time. Gordie Howe returned to hockey two years after announcing his retirement, joining his sons Mark Howe and Marty Howe at the Huston Aeros of the World Hockey Association.

Four years later, the three Howes moved to the New England Whalers. Two years later, when the England Whalers were admitted to the National Hockey League under the Hartford Whalers tag, "Mr. Hockey" made his return to the NHL.

Howe spent his final NHL season with the Whalers, tallying 41 points on 15 goals and 26 assists in 80 games. Howe retired from the sport for a second time at the age of 52 in 1980 but this time for good.

During his time with the Detroit Red Wings, Howe established a legacy that will be difficult to emulate. He retired as the NHL's all-time leader in games played (1,767), points (1,850), assists (1,049) and goals (801). He was a five-time Stanley Cup winner and six-time Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy winner.

Later, "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky broke three of Howe's scoring records. However, Howe still remains the all-time leader in NHL games played. Gordie Howe died at the age of 88 on June 10, 2016.

"Kid, don't ever take the puck from me again" - When Wayne Gretzky faced Gordie Howe in a game of hockey

"The Great One" once recalled the first time he faced Gordie Howe in a hockey game.

During the 1978-79 season, Wayne Gretzky had the opportunity to play against his idol Gordie Howe for the first time when Mr. Hockey was playing for the New England Whalers of the World Hockey Association.

Gretzky was only 18 when he was up against his idol, Gordie, who was 50. Later in the game, "The Great One" had a face-to-face battle with his idol in which he stole the puck from the latter's stick, which appeared to irk Mr. Hockey. Wayne Gretzky reminisced the incident (vial NHL.com):

"The first shift I stole the puck, and I was going the other way, and all of a sudden I felt this stick, and he cracked me over the thumb," Gretzky said.

"(Howe) said, 'Kid, don't ever take the puck from me again,' and I said, 'No, I never will.''

