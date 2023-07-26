Did the Hurricanes overpay for Sebastian Aho with a massive $78 million contract extension?

The Carolina Hurricanes have continued their impressive offseason by re-signing star player Sebastian Aho to an eight-year, $78 million extension, which translates to $9.75 million per year.

Right away, many fans wondered if it was an overpay or if it was a good signing, especially with the cap expected to rise substantially next season.

At first glance, $9.75 million for Aho does seem like a lot until you dig in deeper.

Sebastian Aho's salary of $9.75 million would put him tied for the 17th highest salary in the NHL this season, which does seem about right for him. The centerman got the same salary that Johnny Gaudreau got last season in free agency by the Blue Jackets.

Although Aho recorded 67 points last year, which was a down year for him, he should be only a point-per-game player and will only improve as he still is only 26.

Sebastian Aho gets over $9 million

Although the point totals don't jump off the page, Aho is a great defensive player and one of the best two-way players in the NHL.

"Sebastian has developed into one of the best two-way centers in hockey," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. "He's a tremendous leader on and off the ice who sets a great example for our younger players. We're grateful that he's decided to stay in Carolina for the foreseeable future."

Ultimately, Aho is set to make more than Brayden Point — at $9.5 million annually — who is a better two-way center. However, with the cap rising, it wasn't a surprise to see Aho sign for $9.75 million and it isn't an overpay.

Sebastian Aho re-signing part of an active offseason

The Carolina Hurricanes have been active in free agency and this offseason as they look to improve their roster.

Carolina entered the offseason as a Cup contender and added Michael Bunting, Dmitry Orlov and Tony DeAngelo among other minor signings. All it lost were Shayne Gostisbehere, Max Pacioretty and Calvin de Haan.

The Hurricanes are a much better team than last season and still have plenty of cap space to work with, even after signing Aho to this contract extension.

