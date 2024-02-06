With less than a month remaining before the trade deadline, Jake Guentzel has become one of the most talked-about players in Pittsburgh.

Guentzel is in the final year of his $30 million deal signed with the Penguins in 2017 and is set to become a UFA at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Pens are currently in an uncertain playoff position, and with Guentzel's contract set to expire soon, his future with Pittsburgh remains uncertain.

Amid all the speculation surrounding Jake Guentzel's future, there were rumors about him receiving or rejecting the Penguins' six-year deal in the range of $50 million during the club's bye week.

However, hockey insider David Pagnotta of "The Fourth Period" clarified the situation regarding the refusal of a new offer by the forward.

According to Pagnotta's team source, there are currently no contract talks in place between the player and the club, and those reports are inaccurate:

"Reacting to reports of Jake Guentzel receiving/rejecting a 6-year offer recently from the #LetsGoPens. I’m told from a team source there still aren’t any ongoing contract talks and those reports are inaccurate."

The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently seven points off the wild card slot in the East and fourth in the Metro Division. Although nothing has been signed yet, Kyle Dubas may become a seller if Jake Guentzel's camp remains hesitant to sign.

How has Jake Guentzel fared this season?

Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders

Guentzel has been in fine form for the Penguins this season. The 29-year-old forward has garnered 49 points through 22 goals and 27 assists in 46 games, making him the second-leading scorer for the Pens after Sidney Crosby (50).

Guentzel was drafted No. 77 by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2013 draft. He has been with them for eight years and has racked up 463 points through 219 goals and 244 assists in 499 games.

Guentzel will complete his 500th career game when the Pens take on the Winnipeg Jets at home on Tuesday.