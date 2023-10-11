Did Jake Muzzin retire? Ex-Maple Leafs defenceman takes on new role with team

Jake Muzzin, the seasoned Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman has transitioned from the ice to the scouting booth for the 2023/24 NHL season.

Muzzin, known for his rugged style of play and relentless determination, left his mark on the Maple Leafs during his tenure, becoming a fan favorite with his steady presence on the blue line. However, the 34-year-old player's journey is far from over.

Muzzin's new role as pro scout for the Maple Leafs brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team's front office. As he transitions from player to evaluator, Muzzin will use his deep understanding of the game to identify talent and potential additions to the roster.

The 34-year-old was acqruired by the club in early 2019 from the Los Angeles Kings for Sean Durzi, Carl Grundstrom and a first-round pick in the 2019 draft.

He played 187 games for the Maple Leafs after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in 2019. Muzzin had one year left on his contract with the team but GM Brad Treliving had already announced that Jake Muzzin would miss the 2023-24 season.

Muzzin's experience in the league, including winning a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014, will undoubtedly make him a valuable asset in evaluating talent and making informed decisions on player acquisitions.

His ability to read the game and anticipate the needs of a top-tier defense will be a critical asset for the Maple Leafs organization.

John Muzzin not the only former player to join Maple Leafs coaching staff

While the Jake Muzzin news has come as a welcome surprise for fans, some other hirings by the Maple Leafs have potentially gone under the radar.

Former Maple Leafs backup goaltender and two-time Stanley Cup champion Curtis McElhinney also joined the side as as director of goaltending development and scouting.

The Maple Leafs front office also announced that Chris Bourque would be taking on a the role of college free-agent scout.

With a number of changes taking place in the club's scouting division, including the hiring of Jake Muzzin, fans will hope for more young talent to walk through the door and break their Stanley Cup drought. A drought that now stretches all the way back to 1967.