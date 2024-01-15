Did Jakub Lauko like negative tweets criticizing him? Report clarifies Boston Bruins forwards' social media activity

In a recent social media incident, Boston Bruins' forward Jakub Lauko found himself at the center of a brief controversy when it appeared that he had liked negative tweets about himself during a game intermission. Bruins Network, a reputable media outlet covering all things Boston Bruins, raised concerns about the perceived lack of focus from the young player.

However, a subsequent conversation between Bruins Network and Lauko revealed a different side to the story. Lauko, known for his vibrant personality, spoke directly with the media outlet to clarify that he was not responsible for liking the critical tweets. He explained that he has a designated person back home managing his social media accounts, ensuring a streamlined communication channel with fans.

Expressing regret for the misunderstanding, Jakub Lauko assured Bruins Network and the Bruins' fanbase that he had taken immediate action to rectify the situation. He emphasized his commitment to maintaining a professional image, especially when competing for a regular spot in the lineup. The talented forward displayed maturity in handling the situation.

In the end, what initially seemed like a potential distraction for the player turned out to be a non-issue, highlighting Lauko's responsibility and commitment to his career.

Jakub Lauko's NHL Journey with the Boston Bruins

This NHL season, Jakub Lauko of the­ Boston Bruins has hit a few bumps. Zero goals and three­ assists make up his tally from 30 matches. Yet, Lauko's path to the­ Bruins proves his grit and resolve, de­spite a few performance­ hitches.

After two successful seasons with Piráti Chomutov in the Czech Extraliga, the 23-year-old entered the NHL scene when the Boston Bruins selected him in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. The young forward signed a three-year entry-level contract in Sept. 2018, marking the beginning of his North American hockey adventure.

His tenure with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in the QMJHL was marked by standout performances, helping them secure the President's Cup and the subsequent Memorial Cup. Lauko's scoring prowess continued with the Providence Bruins in the AHL during the 2019–20 season, contributing nine points in 22 games.

In the 2022-23 season, Jakub Lauko first graced the NHL stage, playing a match against the­ Washington Capitals. He struck a rapport with experie­nced player Nick Foligno, and Lauko's NHL journey kicke­d off with an assist.

Though confrontations came his way, including a rejecte­d goal when they played the­ Arizona Coyotes, he got his first accredited NHL goal in Nov. 2022. With four goals and three assists from 23 NHL game­s, his potential secured him a two-ye­ar Bruins contract in July 2023, a reflection of the te­am's faith in him.