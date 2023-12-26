Did Mitch Marner play in the World Juniors? Exploring Toronto Maple Leafs forward's career in the IIHF tourney

Mitch Marner was drafted No. 4 by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL draft. He plays in a right-wing position and has been with the Leafs for the last eight years.

Yes, Mitch Marner has played in the World Juniors in his professional career. The 26-year-old Markham, Ontario, native made his international debut for Canada at the 2014 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, where he clinched a gold medal with the team.

Moreover, Marner also finished the tournament as the joint-leading scorer alongside Matthew Barzall. Marner represented Team Canada at the 2016 World Juniors Championship in Helsinki, where the Canadians reached the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mitch Marner finished his 2016 World Juniors campaign by notching up six points on four goals and two assists, alongside Dylan Strome as the leading scorer for Team Canada.

A year later, in 2017, Marner made his Canada senior debut and took part in the 2017 IIHF World Championship. Team Canada won the silver medal at the tournament.

Marner finished the campaign with 12 points in 10 games as the second-leading scorer for the team after Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

The Maple Leafs forward, while representing Canada on the international stage, has won a silver medal in his international hockey career.

How has Mitch Marner fared for Toronto Maple Leafs this season?

Pittsburgh Penguins v Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner, as always, has been a driving force in carrying the offense for the Leafs this season. The 26-year-old forward has notched up 36 points through 13 goals and 23 assists so far this season.

Marner is the third-leading scorer for the team after William Nylander (45 points) and Auston Matthews (41). With his current pace, Marner is on pace to finish the campaign with 95 points (34 goals and 61 assists).

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are second in the Atlantic Division with 40 points (17-8-6) and trail the division leaders, the Boston Bruins, by four points. The Leafs are coming off a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets in their recent matchup and are 5-2-3 in the last 10 games.

They face the Ottawa Senators next on Wednesday, Dec. 27.