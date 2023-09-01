Did NHL cancel deal with Nike? Fact checking rumors of league turning down $400,000,000 sponsorship

In recent days, social media has been abuzz with rumors suggesting that the National Hockey League (NHL) has canceled a supposed $400 million deal with Nike.

They primarily cited reasons related to fan feedback and the term 'woke'. However, it is essential to clarify that these claims are entirely untrue. The NHL has never had a deal with Nike to cancel in the first place.

The confusion seems to have stemmed from an unofficial source, "dunning-kruger-times.com," which published an article titled:

"NHL Cancels $400 Million Deal With Woke Nike: 'Our Fans Have Spoken.'"

It is crucial to emphasize that this source is not based on real facts and should not be considered a credible news outlet.

In actuality, the NHL announced in the third week of March 2023 that Fanatics would become the exclusive provider of the League's jerseys starting in 2024, replacing its current supplier, Adidas. This decision marked a significant change in the League's jersey supplier, but it had no connection with Nike.

The notion of the NHL rejecting a deal with Nike is entirely fictional and has caused confusion among fans on social media platforms such as Twitter. Some individuals have mistakenly believed and commented on this fabricated news.

Such as a fan named 'Dennis' commented to an NBA post:

"The NHL turned down a 400 million dollar deal with woke Nike. How come you guys can’t do the same."

Expand Tweet

A fan named 'John' commented:

"Well the NHL decided to pass and drop woke Nike … so that’s awesome to hear"

Expand Tweet

One possible issue could be people getting confused with NHL and Hockey Canada

For further clarity, it's worth mentioning that Nike did have a prior sponsorship deal with Hockey Canada. However, Nike ended its partnership with Hockey Canada permanently. This decision was related to concerns surrounding Hockey Canada's handling of sexual assault allegations and settlement payouts, as reported by ESPN. Nevertheless, this situation is unrelated to the NHL

In summary, the NHL has not canceled a $400 million deal with Nike because no such deal ever existed. The League's jersey supplier transition to Fanatics is separate from Nike, and the information suggesting otherwise is entirely unfounded. It is crucial to rely on reputable news sources and official announcements to avoid misinformation and confusion.

As the new season starts fans are excited more than ever. This time around it will be the debut season for this year's number one overall draft 'Connor Bedard'.