Did Tampa Bay Lightning make a bad trade for Tanner Jeannot as forward files for salary arbitration?

The Tampa Bay Lightning paid a hefty price for Tanner Jeannot and now the forward has filed for salary arbitration.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Lightning dealt Cal Foote, a first-, a second-, a third-, a fourth- and a fifth-round pick for Jeannot. Although the forward cost a lot, Jeannot was an RFA at the end of the year, so they still had his rights.

Although Jeannot has filed for salary arbitration, it doesn't mean the Lightning made a bad trade as it was a formality that he would file for arbitration.

Why did Tampa Bay Lightning's Tanner Jeannot file for arbitration?

Tanner Jeannot filed for salary arbitration as no deal has been reached between him and the Tampa Bay Lightning. However, even with Jeannot fling for salary arbitration, the two sides can continue to negotiate until the hearing, which is scheduled to take place sometime between July 20 and Aug. 4.

Even though Jeannot filed for arbitration, it does not mean they will get the room. They will continue to negotiate and Lightning GM Julien BriseBois has said they hope a deal can be made soon.

Tanner Jeannot filed for salary arbitration

"Tanner, we have been in talks with his representation," said BriseBois. "We obviously tendered him a qualifying offer. Today, we were kind of focused on the unrestricted free agent market because it comes at you fast and furious when 12:00 strikes.

"But now that we've kind of addressed some needs within the organization, we'll turn our attention back to trying to get Tanner Jeannot signed in the coming, hopefully days, potentially weeks."

Even if Tanner Jeannot and the Tampa Bay Lightning cannot reach a contract extension, the forward is guaranteed to be part of the roster next season. With him being a pending RFA and going to arbitration, the hearing will determine his contract on a one-year deal.

However, if Jeannot does go that route and leaves the next season, there is no question this would be a bad trade for the Lightning. Even when the trade was made, many people criticized how much Tampa Bay gave up to get Jeannot.

Yet, if the Lightning does re-sign Tanner Jeannot to a multi-year deal and he plays a key role next season, then the trade won't be as bad as originally thought to be. However, there is no question at this current time, the deal does not look great for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

