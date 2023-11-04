"Didn't know I could cry so much" - Jets defenceman disturbed by groomsman Adam Johnson's tragic death

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk is currently facing the harsh realities of life's unpredictability, wrestling with the profound sorrow of losing a close friend and former teammate, Adam Johnson, to a tragic on-ice incident.

Johnson's untimely death occurred last weekend during a professional hockey game in England, shocking the hockey community and deeply affecting those who knew him. Johnson's throat was tragically cut by an opponent's skate, marking an unthinkable tragedy that has left a void in the lives of his loved ones and friends.

Pionk, a veteran defenceman with the Winnipeg Jets, has been profoundly impacted by the loss of his dear friend. Pionk and Johnson's bond extended far beyond the rink, transcending the typical player camaraderie.

According to Mike McIntyre of Free Press, Neal Pionk shared that Johnson was his groomsman. Pionk said,

"He was one of my best friends. He was in my wedding two years ago. We played four years together, we lived together for probably six years. On top of that, we golfed together every summer, we fished together. His family is like family to me. He was like one of my brothers."

The depth of their friendship was rooted in years of shared experiences, on and off the ice. Their journey began as they played together for two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL before continuing as teammates for two more years at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Although their professional NHL careers led them in different directions, their bond remained unbreakable.

Pionk candidly revealed the emotional toll this tragedy has taken on him, saying,

"The first three days, I didn’t know I could cry so much. The last couple of days... but some of them are good tears, too because we’ve been sharing some really good stories, and that’s what it’s all about."

Johnson's plans for the future were filled with promise. Pionk revealed,

"This was going to be his last year (of hockey). He was taking school and finishing his degree over there. Get in a little extra school and then come back home and start his life in the real world."

Tragically, this future was cut short, leaving behind the legacy of a beloved friend and teammate.

Pionk concluded by sharing,

"I’m on a road trip writing my speech, which, I never thought that would happen. We’ll get through it. We’ve got a lot of support."

The loss of Adam Johnson has left a profound impact on the hockey world.

Former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson died after On-Ice Accident

Tragedy struck the hockey world when American hockey player Adam Johnson, who had been playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the UK, lost his life in a devastating on-ice accident in a game against the Sheffield Steelers at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

According to reports from the Telegraph, the incident occurred during the second period when Johnson was struck in the neck by Steelers player Matt Petgrave. It appeared that Petgrave had lost his balance following a prior collision on the ice.

Spectators at the Utilita Arena were shocked as they witnessed Johnson with blood on his jersey. He courageously skated away from the immediate area but later collapsed.

The game was halted in the 35th minute to give Adam Johnson urgent medical attention. He was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

