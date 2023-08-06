"Didn't let us have beer till 8 P.M.": Boston Bruins winger on alcohol limitations during teammate's Lake Como wedding

Milan Lucic, a Boston Bruins winger, joined Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney on the popular podcast, "Spittin' Chiclets", to reminisce about Tuukka Rask's Lake Como wedding. Amid the picturesque beauty of Lake Como and the luxurious villa, the celebration was made even more unforgettable by a quirky rule.

As Milan Lucic fondly recalled, "That was the best wedding I've ever been to."

The Lake Como setting, with its charming villa, created a romantic ambiance for Tuukka Rask and Jasmiina Nikkila's nuptials. However, what stood out was the unique limitation on beer consumption.

The hosts playfully noted, "You guys were buckled," acknowledging the exuberant spirits that usually accompany hockey players at any celebration.

The Boston Bruins defenseman humorously explained:

"Well, you're in Europe ... is you can go even harder when you're not on your own."

"So he didn't let us have beers and stuff until like 8:00 PM."

The Boston Bruins defenseman shared, unveiling the intriguing restriction. Instead, the guests were offered an array of Aperol spritzers and white wine to quench their thirst. With temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius (about 104 degrees Fahrenheit), the guests found themselves embracing the lighter beverages under the hot Italian sun.

Milan Lucic said:

"So, yeah, it was smoking hot in Italy. He made a black tie. I'm like took. Are you kidding me? You're gonna make it black tie. It's gonna be that it's gonna be 100 degrees. And then it was just after all spritzers or Prosecco.

"And so you know how that is. You start drinking, hammering the Prosecco back with all the sugar and all that type of stuff. So yeah, we were ... we were feeling good and feeling sexy before the food even came out.

"That video of us dancing was even before we started dinner, and Marshy (Brad Marchand) just could not wait to undo his shirt, and gets shirtless, as you know most hockey weddings turn into."

Paul Bissonnette's question to the Boston Bruins winger

Paul Bissonnette asked:

"Why'd they say no beer? Because you start the chugging contest like you did during the bubble in. Were you in bubble? Were you in Toronto or Edmonton during the bubble? Because I heard that you were just getting the guys going."

Paul Bissonnette's witty inquiry about the reason behind the beer limitation was met with a clever response from Boston Bruins defenseman.

Milan said:

"We were Edmonton. So, I think that's that was a part of the reason why, yeah."

Paul Bissonnette said:

"Tuukka (Tuukka rask) his wife babysitting. You guys saying, yeah, we're not getting into these antics."

The conversation revealed an interesting side of Lucic.