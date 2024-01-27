"Dirtiest player in the league" - NHL fans react as Jacob Trouba set to have hearing for elbowing Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba is set to have a hearing on Saturday for elbowing Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev, as announced by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

The incident occurred during a game where the Rangers faced a 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday. Trouba, 29, did not receive a penalty at the time of the incident, leading to further scrutiny and discussion among NHL fans.

The news of Jacob Trouba's hearing spread quickly on social media, with the NHL Player Safety posting on X (formerly Twitter) stating,

"NY Rangers’ Jacob Trouba will have a hearing today for elbowing Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev."

Expand Tweet

This prompted a range of reactions from hockey enthusiasts who voiced their opinions on the matter.

One fan expressed strong disapproval, labeling Trouba as the

"Dirtiest player in the league."

Expand Tweet

Another fan went further, advocating for a severe penalty,

"20 game suspension."

Expand Tweet

A more impassioned fan took a more personal approach, stating,

"COOK THAT DIRTY FRAUD."

Expand Tweet

However, there were also fans who expressed frustration with the potential outcome of the hearing. One fan remarked,

"Not an in-person hearing so he gets fined for $5K?! Trouba gets one less meal out. Hoorah."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the NHL Department of Player Safety reviews the incident, fans await the outcome of Trouba's hearing.

Jacob Trouba elbowed Vegas’ Pavel Dorofeyev in a 5-2 loss game

The Vegas Golden Knights secured a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers, with Jonathan Marchessault's impressive hat trick stealing the spotlight. Marchessault's three goals, including the final one into an empty net, extended his point streak to six games, amassing eight goals and three assists during this span.

Rangers captain Jacob Trouba spoke,

“We have to play through this thing. We have to get to the net more and retrieve pucks. ... We have to keep working”

Goalie Adin Hill, making his second consecutive start after a month-long absence due to injury, played a pivotal role by stopping 36 of the 38 shots he faced in the game. Hill said,

“It's just fun being back with the team. I feel good, my body feels good and I'm able to do everything I need to do. It's nice for the confidence and the mental side of it, so just keep building off of it.”

Despite the Rangers' efforts, including goals from Blake Wheeler and Kaapo Kakko, the Golden Knights' structured game and offensive efficiency proved too much to overcome. Vegas forward Keegan Kolesar's crucial block and subsequent breakaway goal added to the team's success.

The Golden Knights continue on their impressive 5-0-1 streak.