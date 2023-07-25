"Disgrace" - When Tony DeAngelo deactivated his Twitter account following Donald Trump ban 

Former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo caused a stir in the NHL community in 2021 when he announced his intention to discontinue the use of social media platforms and deleted his Twitter account.

DeAngelo, a vocal supporter of former US President Donald Trump, expressed his outrage after Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following his election defeat, resulting in the US Capitol riots in Washington.

Like many Trump supporters, Tonny DeAngelo was outraged and frustrated by the decision and decided to delete his Twitter account calling it a "disgrace." Moving forward, DeAngelo decided to switch to Parler, a popular conservative alternative to Twitter.

However, the app was removed from Google Play Store due to the constant posting of agendas on Parler in an attempt to incite the ongoing war in the United States.

The 27-year-old received backlash after posting a cryptic tweet about the Covid-19 situation in the United States. This echoed Trump's false claim on the media that the media will only run pandemic coverage until November to jeopardize Trump's reelection chances. Tony DeAngelo temporarily deleted his Twitter account.

However, this was not the first time that DeAngelo became a subject of controversy. There have been various instances where the former Philadelphia Flyers defenseman was the center of the controversy both on and off the ice.

Tony DeAngelo has been a subject of criticism off the ice

While playing in the Ontario Hockey League, DeAngelo became involved in controversy for violating the league's rules on "homophobic, racist, and sexist language" and for mistreating officials. He later apologized for his actions and expressed regret for the offensive language he used.

During his stint with the New York Rangers, DeAngelo was released by the club after he was involved in an altercation with his teammate Alexander Georgiev.

He was also suspended for abusing an official during his time with the Arizona Coyotes. Additionally, there were reports linking DeAngelo to the riot that occurred in the United States on January 6, 2021. However, the defenseman denied these allegations.

Tony DeAngelo was the No.19 overall pick for the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2015 NHL draft. Over his seven years in the league, DeAngelo has played for multiple teams with the likes of the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Philadelphia Flyers.

On July 24, 2023, the Carolina Hurricanes signed Tony DeAngelo to a one-year contract after the Hurricanes decided to buy out his contract.

