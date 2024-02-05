"Disgraceful" "Major W for NHL": Fans react to Kiana Lede's pro-Palestine attire during American National Anthem performance at NHL All-Star Game

In Toronto's NHL All-Star Game on Sunday, singer Kiana Lede caused a stir by wearing clothing linked to pro-Palestinian ideas while singing the U.S. anthem. Lede, a 26-year-old chose a cardigan similar to a checkered keffiyeh. The outfit is a pro-Palestinian supporters' symbol.

The NHL, who invited Lede to perform, is yet to respond to inquiries about Lede's choice of attire. Fans expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting her right to express her views, while others criticized her for bringing political statements to a sports event.

Expand Tweet

Lede's outspoken advocacy for Palestinians added fuel to the controversy, with some questioning the appropriateness of her participation in an event that traditionally focuses on sportsmanship and entertainment rather than political statements.

"Disgraceful," one tweeted.

"Woo Major W for the NHL," said another.

Here are the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Musical marvels: A recap of celebrities who lit up the NHL All-Star Game 2024

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game was more than just a hockey game. It featured a brilliant music show that amazed fans. Canadian pop star Tate McRae stole the limelight during the halftime break with her popular songs.

Tate McRae became famous with her song "You Broke Me First." EP "Too Young To Be Sad" increased her popularity.Her first album, "I Used To Think I Could Fly" was a success, placing at No. 13 on the US Billboard 200.

At the All-Star event, DJ team Loud Luxury also ramped up the atmosphere. They played exciting electronic and dance music during player introductions. Their beats added a lively, rhythmic touch to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, The Reklaws, a country music duo, brought their unique style to the Canadian national anthem, delivering a live rendition of "O Canada" that resonated with their distinct musical essence.

R&B singer Kiana Lede graced the event with her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Meanwhile, Lisa Faria provided American Sign Language interpretation for all performances, adding an inclusive touch to the musical celebrations on the NHL All-Star night.