"Disgusting play" "Give him 10 games": Brendan Gallagher elbows Adam Pelech resulting in ejection, fans demand multi-game suspension for Habs forward

New York Islanders fans were furious and demanded a long-term suspension for Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher for his controversial high hit on defenseman Adam Pelech.

The incident unfolded during the third period of Thursday's clash between the Habs and the Isles. Brendan Gallagher caught Pelech in the neutral zone and delivered a dangerous elbow hit to the head when the latter had passed the puck.

The hit appeared to have shaken Pelech, as he went to the locker room right after. Gallagher received a five-minute major and game misconduct, and was eventually ejected.

The Islanders fans were enraged with Brendan Gallagher's play and took to X, formerly Twitter, to demand a multi-game ban for the player. One fan tweeted:

"Disgusting play, intentional elbow raise - should result in a long term suspension"

Another chimed in:

"Give him 10 games. Send a message"

The hit from the Habs forward was a dangerous one. There is a high likelihood that Brendan Gallagher will have a call from the NHL's Department of Safety for it.

The Islanders were down 3-1 when the hit occurred. The team fought back and recovered from the deficit, but ultimately lost 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens at the Centre Bell Arena.

With the win, the Habs ended their four-game losing streak in the process. The Montreal Canadiens return to action on Saturday when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

As for the Islanders, they're currently riding a two-game losing streak and face the Florida Panthers next.

How has Brendan Gallagher fared for the Montreal Canadiens this season?

Ottawa Senators v Montreal Canadiens

Gallagher has spent most of the season playing on the Habs' third line alongside Tanner Pearson and Jake Evans and has been among the top ten scorers for the club.

Gallagher has racked up 16 points through eight goals and as many assists and has averaged 14 minutes of ice time this season.

The 31-year-old forward was drafted 147th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2010 NHL draft and has remained with the same franchise since.

Overall, Gallagher, in his long 12-year career, has accumulated 411 points through 210 goals and 201 assists in 722 career games.