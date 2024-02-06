"Disrespectful but funny": Justin Bieber crops Nathan MacKinnon out of pic with Sidney Crosby, NHL fans in splits

At this year's NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, something unexpected happened. Pop sensation Justin Bieber was the talk of social media. The reason is that he seemingly cropped out Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon from a photo with Sidney Crosby.

The snapshot, capturing two hockey giants flanking Bieber during warm-ups, gained attention for what appeared to be a deliberate exclusion of MacKinnon. The move left fans in splits and fueled speculation about the dynamics at play.

Both MacKinnon and Crosby come from the same town, Cole Harbour, in Nova Scotia. Their shared background makes this cropping event pretty interesting. People on social media saw how close Bieber seemed to Crosby. This led them to guess that he purposely left out MacKinnon.

Later, Bieber posted the photo on Instagram. The photo showed him and Crosby, just the two of them, proving the rumors. The pop singer shared pictures with other players too. These included snapshots of NHL stars like Connor McDavid, William Nylander, and Auston Matthews.

The All-Star weekend culminated in a victory for Team Matthews, with Justin Bieber on the bench alongside Matthews and other Toronto Maple Leafs players. The incident added a humorous twist to the festivities, leaving fans amused and buzzing about the unexpected drama at the celebrity-captained event.

Justin Bieber's unexplored hockey journey 12 years before NHL All-Star captaincy

Twelve years before his recent stint as a celebrity captain at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Justin Bieber received an unexpected offer to showcase his hockey prowess on a professional level. In 2012, the Bakersfield Condors and their Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations, Matt O’Dette, extended an amateur tryout contract to the then 18-year-old pop sensation.

O’Dette was captivated by Bieber's unique blend of skill and toughness, emphasizing their shared Canadian roots, both hailing from Ontario. Acknowledging Bieber's proficiency in skating with the Toronto Maple Leafs during informal sessions, O’Dette envisioned him providing elusive speed and a right-handed shot to the Condors lineup.

Bieber may be only 5'7", but scouts saw his talent. They admired his soft hands, good skating, and strong wrist shot. These skills looked like they could test pro goalies. Bieber loved hockey. His home, London, Ontario, and his new place, Stratford, shaped his passion. It showed in his on-ice skills. The Condors, mostly full of second-year players, looked forward to Bieber's pep.

While Bieber's hockey journey took a different turn, his recent role as a celebrity captain at the NHL All-Star Game fulfilled a childhood dream. Reflecting on his path, Bieber expressed immense joy, stating:

"This has been unbelievable. I feel like I've actually had vivid dreams about this at night, so it's beautiful. Awesome."

Despite his global success in music, Justin Bieber's love for hockey remains an integral part of his identity.