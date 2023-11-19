Distressing details emerge from Milan Lucic's wife's frantic 911 call: Reports

In a shocking turn of events, distressing details have surfaced regarding a domestic incident involving Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, who returned to the team in free agency this year. The incident led to Lucic's arrest, and reports indicate a harrowing 911 call made by his wife, Brittany Carnegie, revealing alarming circumstances.

According to WBZ Anchor Tiffany Chan, Carnegie contacted 911, informing Boston police that her husband had allegedly attacked and choked her. Sources disclosed that when officers arrived at the scene, Lucic appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Chan wrote on X:

"#UPDATE: I-Team sources say Lucic’s wife called 911 and told Boston police her husband attacked and choked her. When officers arrived, sources added that Milan Lucic appeared drunk. #wbz"

Expand Tweet

The Boston Bruins swiftly responded to the situation, acknowledging Lucic's indefinite leave of absence from the team. In an official statement, the organization stated:

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time."

Bruins captain Brad Marchand expressed concern for Lucic and his family, emphasizing the team's unwavering support during a pre-game interview on Saturday. Lucic's absence from the team has been attributed to an ankle injury sustained in late October.

"It's tough to see your teammates and your friends going through stuff like this and their family," Brad Marchand said. "Yea, definitely worried about Britt and the kids and Luc himself, but they have all the support in the world. Anything they need, we are going to be here for them."

Boston Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney have refrained from confirming any details related to the incident.

Quick look at Milan Lucic's professional NHL career

Milan Lucic, a prominent NHL player, began his career with the Boston Bruins in 2007, showcasing early grit and skill. He played a pivotal role in the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup win.

After successful stints with the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers, Lucic joined the Calgary Flames in 2019. Despite a slow start, he contributed significantly in the 2019-20 season.

In 2023, Lucic made a surprising return to Boston. Entering a contractual agreement, Lucic inked a deal with the team for one year worth $1 million.