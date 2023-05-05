Dmitri Voronkov contract: How much does the Columbus Blue Jackets forward earn in salary?

Dmitri Voronkov is the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey forward for the National Hockey League (NHL). The hockey star has successfully earned a significant position in the Jackets from the time he was chosen. He was selected in the 4th round of 2019 NHL Entry Draft with the 114th overall pick.

Voronkov inked a two-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on May 4th, 2023 for $1.8 million. The Jackets star has earned $92,500 in signing bonus. The contract comprises $925,000 as the cap hit with $925,000 of annual average salary. His contract has $832,500 as the base salary. The rising star earned a minors salary of $70,000 for the 2022-23 season.

Dmitri Voronkov will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of 2024-25 season, when he turns 24.

Dmitri Voronkov's personal life and hockey career

Russian professional hockey forward Dmitri Voronkov was born on September 10th, 2000. Voronkov made his KHL debut for Ak Bars Kazan in the 2018–19 regular season, appearing in three games overall and one playoff.

Voronkov joined the Columbus Blue Jackets after the completion of his fifth season with Ak Bars in 2022–2023. He assisted in the team's trip to the Gagarin Cup finals. Dmitri Voronkov also has an amazing record in the international hockey, where it was announced that the young RFA prospect had been chosen to represent the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Winter Olympics on January 23rd, 2022.

Dmitri Voronkov's contract with Ak Bars was attempted to be bought out by the Columbus Blue Jackets, but the organization declined, claiming that they needed the young forward. Voronkov will stay with Ak Bars for at least two more seasons after being selected by the Blue Jackets. The Jackets forward put together a solid regular season with 7 goals and 12 assists in 53 games. He carried that momentum into the KHL postseason with 6 goals and 4 assists in 15 games.

Voronkov was ready to begin his career with the team, thus the team was anxious to bring him to Cleveland or Columbus. However, he will carry on playing with Ak Bars for some time to come. The Blue Jackets have Voronkov's indefinite signing rights because they selected him in the Russian draft. However, the NHL renowned team wants to start his ice hockey skill set development in North America as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes