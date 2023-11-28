Dmitri Voronkov's agent issues surprising U-turn on Blue Jackets player's desire to return to Russia

Dmitri Voronkov will be staying with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 23-year-old Russian is in his first NHL season and is off to a solid start with the Blue Jackets. However, it was recently revealed that Voronkov was getting homesick and was contemplating a return to Russia.

Columbus' general manager, Jarmo Kekäläinen, spoke to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic about the matter.

"We are dealing with it internally,” Kekäläinen said. “It’s normal for a young player to feel homesick at times. And so we’re dealing with it... He gets along with everybody. He’s got a really good personality. He seems to be well-liked in the room. There’s a twinkle in his eye. He’s been a very good teammate, from what I’ve gathered so far this season."

According to the general manager, a major problem is that Dmitri Voronkov doesn't speak any English so it is hard for him to get to know his teammates. However, the other Russians on the Blue Jackets are reportedly helping him adjust.

But, after it was reported that Voronok would be going back to Russia, his agent released a statement saying the forward had decided to stay with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"He made the decision to stay over the weekend after talking to (Blue Jackets players and staff) and getting encouraged to stay, even by his family and friends."

The news is massive for the Blue Jackets, as Voronkov has been a major part of their offense this season.

Fellow Russian Ivan Provorov was excited to hear the news, as he says he's been working with Voronkov in hopes of getting him to stay.

“We’ve been trying to help him as much as we can, but no matter what you do, the first two, three, four months is a tough period and a big adjustment,” Provorov said. “I think he’s doing his best … but I think so far he’s done a great job and we are going to continue to support him and help him.”

Dmitri Voronkov off to a hot start

In his first NHL season, Dmitri Voronkov has recorded 10 points in 17 games.

In Columbus' upset win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night, Voronkov scored a goal and was a +3 as he had one of the best games of his season.

The former fourth-round pick is currently playing on a line with Adam Fantilli and Patrik Laine. He's also on the second power-play unit as he's getting plenty of minutes in his rookie season.