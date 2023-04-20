Do Edmonton Oilers have the best arena in the league? Viral tweet sees fans get into heated debates.

If you are an Edmonton Oilers fan, Rogers Arena will undoubtedly be your favorite place to watch hockey games. Obviously, most fans will consider their favorite team's home ice arena to be the best of them all.

It's difficult to single out one arena as being superior to all others in the league. Choosing one arena as the best is dependent on a variety of factors such as attendance, architecture, history and many others.

Recently, a tweet has been making the rounds on the social media platform Twitter. The viral tweet asked fans if the Edmonton Oilers have the best arena in the league. The tweet sparked a heated debate among NHL fans about which arena is indeed the best.

Here's the viral tweet that sparked a heated debate among NHL fans:

"Oilers have the best arena in the league?"- NHL Watcher

Here's what NHL fans had to say:

Soban🇨🇦 @FutureConsidera



Best imo for historical relevance and looks are:

Best imo for historical relevance and looks are:

MSG, Bell Center, CBJ's is pretty nice, TD Gardens

Abbas @abbas_n13 @NHL_Watcher in the playoffs it's between them and rangers no discussion

lemonades hubby @seenkodat @NHL_Watcher I have been to a lot of arenas and edmontons is the best

RyanAnderson @moneygoalie31 @NHL_Watcher Went there in 2019. Super nice as a billion dollar facility should be. Winnipegs Canada Life Center is a very nice little Barn as well

Geoff @SoFkingHigh @NHL_Watcher Bell centre and MSG still exist I think

More about the Edmonton Oilers' Rogers Arena

Rogers Arena is located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The arena is owned by the City of Edmonton and run by Oilers Entertainment Group. Apart from the sport of hockey, the arena also hosts basketball games and concerts as well.

The arena has a capacity of 18,347 spectators. Rogers Arena is home to the Edmonton Oilers of the NHL and the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL. The construction of the stadium began on March 3, 2014, and was completed in September 2016.

According to reports, it cost more than $500 million to construct. The Rogers Arena officially came into commencement on September 8, 2016, with the first game being played between the Oil Kings and the Red Deer Rebels of the WHL.

The Edmonton Oilers played their first game in the building against their nearby rivals the Calgary Flames, with the Oilers eventually securing their first win in the arena with a 7-4 scoreline. Prior to the pre-game ceremony, NHL legend "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky's statue was unveiled outside the Rogers Arena.

During their first season playing at Rogers Arena, the Oilers had a great home run of games that helped them clinch a playoff berth that year. Rogers Arena is considered one of the best arenas across the NHL.

The Oilers are locked in with the LA Kings in Round 1 of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They also have home ice advantage in the series. It will be interesting to see how the team turns up with the Rogers Arena atmosphere in their favor.

