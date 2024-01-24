"Do mormons like hockey?" - Reports of next NHL expansion team leaning towards Utah has hockey fans perplexed

Recent reports suggesting that the next NHL expansion team could be heading to Utah, under the ownership of the Smith Entertainment Group, owners of the Utah Jazz, have left hockey fans both intrigued and perplexed. Insider Elliotte Friedman brought attention to the matter with a tweet stating,

"Smith Entertainment Group — owners of the Utah Jazz — ask NHL to 'initiate an expansion process' to bring a team to the state."

Expand Tweet

The news ignited a flurry of reactions from fans, showcasing a range of sentiments. Some fans questioned the compatibility of hockey with Utah's predominantly Mormon population, with one asking,

"Do Mormons like hockey?"

Expand Tweet

Others proposed a solution by suggesting the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah. The fan said,

"just move the coyotes to Utah and be done with it.."

Expand Tweet

Critics of the expansion expressed concerns about the league's talent pool, One fan critiqued,

"I’ve watched 47 Blackhawks games this year, and the NHL wants me to believe they need another team? Take a look at that roster and tell me we need 2 more teams."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Smith Entertainment Group's request to NHL

Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), the parent company of the Utah Jazz, has formally requested the initiation of an expansion process by the National Hockey League to bring a franchise to Utah. SEG, led by Ryan and Ashley Smith, has been in discussions with Commissioner Gary Bettman since early 2022 about their passion for having a team in Utah.

Should the League grant SEG a franchise, the team would either join the Utah Jazz in Delta Center on a temporary basis or play in a new, state-of-the-art hockey arena in the coming years. Utah's strong hockey legacy, economic strength, passionate sports fanbase and active population make it an ideal market for expansion.

Ryan Smith, chairman of SEG, expressed confidence in welcoming a team to Utah, stating,

"SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible. We are passionate about sports and entertainment in the state and are committed to providing premium sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Utah and visitors from around the world.

"We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis."