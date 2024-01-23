Do NHL players buy their own sticks? Looking at how partnerships and teams affect a player's equipment choice

The equipment used by the players in the NHL forms an essential part of their performance. An important piece of equipment that is often questioned, yet essential, is the hockey stick. The question of whether NHL players purchase their own sticks is an interesting inquiry, and the aspects related to team partnerships and player preferences provide insight into this.

And unlike what would appear to be the case, NHL players do not pay for sticks. They are the responsibility of their teams. In case a specific player has an individual sponsorship deal with some brand, the team still must pick up its sticks from that brand. Often, teams spend a substantial budget on this particular issue; some are even reported to have allocated up to $300k per season for buying sticks.

The cost of hockey sticks makes one wonder why they are so expensive. It costs between $50 for youth stick sizes and a whopping 300 in the case of professional sticks used by NHL players. However, some elite ones can even go beyond the two-thousand-dollar limit. On the other hand, most players’ sticks usually lie somewhere in and around $200.

However, several well-known hockey stick brands dominate the market: Bauer, CCM Warrior Easton and True. These brands sponsor players as a marketing strategy, thus trying to influence underdogs and fans. Even though players might have individual preferences, the team is the one that buys the gear.

Tape jobs and the number of sticks used per NHL season

Recognized for individual playing styles, hockey players customize sticks to their specifications. However, actors show a large number of different approaches from rather thin and intricate tape jobs that resemble art forms to just wraps around the blade.

The rate at which players change their sticks is a matter of controversy. In the League, up to two or three different sticks can be used in a match, and some players are recognized for carrying a brand-new stick every period, even if their previous one did not break. This may lead to an average usage of up to 200 sticks per player during a regular season with 82 games.

When the game goes down to lower competitive echelons due to budgetary restrictions, players use their sticks for longer periods. For instance, AHL players may be more selective regarding their stick options because of how they are situated in the NHL.