Does Barbie have an ice hockey connection? All you need to know about Mattel’s role in NHL

Barbie enters the ice with grace, ready for a thrilling game. She dons a bright red Tim Hortons tee shirt bearing the recognizable company logo, laced-up skates, a protective helmet, and a dependable hockey stick.

The fact that all sales earnings from these dolls at Tim Hortons will be given to the Hockey Canada Foundation, specifically to support the important Hockey in Hers campaign, makes them truly unique. This outstanding program is committed to developing girls and women and giving them a chance to enjoy NHL.

The introduction of these exceptional dolls was purposely postponed from its original August release date to honor the prevailing movement that resonated across the country, as well as the sport's diverse landscape. Due to the delay, a second doll that honors Black people in hockey may be produced.

Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Nurse, two outstanding athletes from Canada's National Women's Hockey Team, are the leaders of this important project. They lead the effort to promote diversity, equality, and accessibility in hockey while working closely with Tim Hortons and Mattel.

Tim Hortons, Mattel, Marie-Philip Poulin, and Sarah Nurse are working together to create a strong empowerment tapestry to help girls and women break down barriers and leave their imprint on the ice. Customers of Tim Hortons can realize this ambition by supporting the Hockey Canada Foundation and its game-changing Hockey is Hers campaign by purchasing these fantastic Barbie dolls.

Together, they are fostering a movement and ensuring that any aspiring young player, regardless of background, can boldly put on their skates and step onto the ice.

Billie Jean King praises Mattel for introducing Barbie dolls with Down Syndrome

Billie Jean King, the famed tennis player, has praised the admirable partnership between Mattel and the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) by sharing her views through social media on April 25. Together, they have started a fantastic project to design a new Barbie doll that embodies people with Down syndrome, representing a significant step towards advancing inclusivity and diversity in the toy business.

This new doll, which is a part of Barbie's awaited 2023 Fashionista line, stands out in proficient designs, including its proud display of pink ankle and foot orthoses. This extraordinary Barbie doll is equipped with various chosen accessories to promote awareness of Down syndrome and draw attention to items frequently used by people with the illness.

