Does DAZN have NHL? Exploring best streaming replacements to watch hockey

Hockey enthusiasts around the world are always on the lookout for the best streaming options to catch their favorite NHL games. While DAZN, the international over-the-top sports streaming service, has made a name in the streaming landscape, it doesn't provide NHL coverage.

So, for hockey fans, it's essential to explore other alternatives for League content. Here, we'll delve into some of the best streaming services to satisfy your hockey cravings.

1. Sportsnet NOW: The best option for NHL content

Sportsnet NOW is a go-to destination for die-hard hockey fans. As one of Canada's most renowned cable sports channels, Sportsnet NOW provides access to major leagues through various package levels and pricing options.

Sportsnet NOW features two subscription tiers:

SN NOW Standard: Monthly - $19.99, Annual - $179.99

SN NOW Premium: Monthly - $34.99, Annual - $249.99

With the Premium tier, you gain access to all games across multiple leagues with fewer blackouts. The Standard tier covers essential games and leagues but comes with significant regional NHL blackouts.

If you're a cable TV subscriber, you might already have access to Sportsnet NOW through your provider, so be sure to check before subscribing independently.

The standout feature of Sportsnet NOW is its NHL content, available in both the Standard and Premium tiers. Thanks to its partnership with NHL Live, subscribers can enjoy over 1,000 national and out-of-market hockey games.

2. TSN+: A Hockey Fan's Paradise

TSN, another prominent cable sports channel in Canada, offers TSN+, formerly known as TSN Direct, as its streaming counterpart. TSN+ provides comprehensive access to TSN's content, including news, commentary and an extensive lineup of sports coverage.

Highlights of what you can watch with TSN+ include:

NHL (regionally)

PGA Tour

La Liga

Grand Slam Tennis

Nascar

CHL, and others.

Notably, TSN+ is the exclusive provider of international hockey events, including the World Juniors and World Championship tournaments. Beyond live game coverage, TSN+ offers a treasure trove of over 200 sports documentaries, featuring the acclaimed 30 for 30 series from ESPN and films from HBO.

Unlike some other streaming services, TSN+ doesn't have tiered pricing options. The Annual Pass ($80) offers the best value, essentially giving you two months for free. Moreover, if your cable TV package includes TSN, you can enjoy free access to TSN+ by logging in with your cable provider's credentials on the website.

In the quest to find the perfect streaming service for the NHL, in the absence of DAZN, these two providers offer options to satisfy every hockey fan's cravings.