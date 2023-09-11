Does Drew Doughty have a prenuptial agreement with his wife Nicole Arruda?

Drew Doughty's wife of six years, Nicole Arruda has reportedly filed for divorce, according to the Blast's Mike Walters. Stating "irreconciliable difference" as the reason, Arruda has decided to end the couple's marriage.

Drew and his wife are parents to three children. Arruda reportedly has made the following requests in her filing: joint custody of their children, Doughty paying her spousal and child support, and a judge to deny him any type of support.

Arruda's divorce filing confirms the presence of a prenuptial agreement. The filing reads, “Determination of the validity of the Prenuptial Agreement dated August 2, 2018, and/or that any provisions are unconscionable.” This indicates Arruda plans to fight the terms of the prenup.

In the state of California, the amount of child support is based on the couple's monthly income. If Drew is the primary earner of the house, he will be required to pay a percentage of his salary to his wife. The defenceman's latest $88,000,000 contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings was signed on July 1, 2018.

Drew Doughty and Nicole Arruda's relationship history

The Kings defenceman met Arruda during their high school years at John Paul II. He proposed to his high school sweetheart and long-time girlfriend in 2017 and the couple tied the knot at a lavish wedding in 2018. Famous wedding planner Ashley Piggot had planned the ceremony.

Working closely with the planner, the couple held their wedding ceremony at the Sherwood Inn on Lake Joseph. The venue had both the classic Muskoka charm and natural beauty, with picturesque lakeside views and lush woods setting the scene for their special day.

Arruda has maintained a simple and low-profile lifestyle, despite occasionally finding herself in the spotlight due to her husband, an NHL star. In her leisure time, she likes to play volleyball and perform evening drills on the beach.

Drew Doughty's impressive NHL career

The London, Ontario-born defenceman was selected second overall in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the LA Kings.

Doughty has since become one of the league's top defenceman boasting 619 career points with 141 goals and 478 assists in 1095 games. He has won two Stanley Cups, one in 2012 and the other in 2014.

In his third Norris Trophy nomination, Drew won the NHL's top defenceman award after tallying a career-high plus-24 rating in the 2015-16 season.

Doughty is an Olympic gold medalist with the Canadian National Team at Sochi 2014 and Vancouver 2010. He also won Gold at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.