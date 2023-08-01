Does Evgeni Malkin have a son? All you need to know about Penguins star's family life 

Evgeni Malkin, the talented Pittsburgh Penguins star, has a charming family life that many fans might not be aware of.

In November 2015, Malkin got engaged to the Russian television personality Anna Kasterova, which marked the beginning of a beautiful journey as a couple. Just six months after their engagement, on May 31, 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, Nikita.

Since the arrival of little Nikita, the family's life has been filled with love and joy. Malkin, who is known for his prowess on the ice, has displayed the same passion and dedication in his role as a father.

Despite his busy schedule as a professional athlete, he ensures that he spends quality time with his son and supports him in every possible way.

Nikita has become a central figure in Malkin's life, and he often shares heartwarming moments with his son on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their special bond. That displays the softer side of the hockey star and endears him to a wider audience beyond his sporting accomplishments.

While the couple tends to keep their personal lives private, Malkin's affection for his son shines through in interviews and public appearances. As one of the NHL's most celebrated players, it's inspiring to see how he balances his career and family life with grace and devotion.

Who is Evgeni Malkin's wife?

Evgeni Malkin is happily married to Anna Kasterova, a well-known Russian TV personality.

Born on September 21, 1984, in Zelenograd, Russia, Anna had an early ambition to become a TV host or journalist. She began her journalism career as an editor for the Russian television station TNT and went on to work for prominent organizations like the BBC and Russia 2.

Their love story began with a simple text message from Malkin, expressing his interest in Anna. At first, she ignored the message, but Malkin persisted and continued to pursue her.

Their conversations gradually deepened, and despite the distance between them – with Evgeni focused on his NHL career in Canada and Anna residing in Russia – their bond only grew stronger.

Throughout their journey, Kasterova has stood by Evgeni Malkin's side, supporting him in his hockey career and embracing the role of a loving wife and devoted mother. Her dynamic personality and professional success have earned her recognition in the media industry, complementing Malkin's achievements on the ice.