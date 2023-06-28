Does Leo Carlsson stutter? Explaining 2023 NHL Draft prospect's uneasiness with public speaking

Leo Carlsson, an 18-year-old Swedish hockey player, is ranked first in the NHL Central Scouting rankings of international players. He stutters, but it has never bothered him to pursue a career in hockey.

Leo Carlsson has worked hard to reduce his stutter in his native language and is confident that he’ll be able to further reduce it as he speaks in English more and becomes more fluent in his second language.

During an interview alongside Adam Fantilli to talk about the upcoming draft, Carlson was more confident in answering in his second language English. It demonstrated that the Swedish has already started to speak the language more fluently.

Carlsson is one of the most exciting prospects to watch out for in the upcoming NHL draft where he's going to be a top-five pick.

Carlsson brings out a complete package of size, skill, and speed, making him a game-changing player in the NHL.

The Swedish had an impressive season with Orebri in the Swedish Hockey League. Carlsson played as a winger in the league and finished the season with 25 points (10 goals and 15 assists) in 44 games, earning him the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year award.

His prowess was not limited to only the Swedish League. Playing as a left winger, Leo Carlsson garnered six points (three goals, three assists) for his national side at the 2023 IHF World Junior Championship.

What makes Leo Carlsson an elite prospect?

Finland v Sweden: Quarterfinals - 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship

One of the best attributes that make Carlsson an elite prospect is his size. Standing 6-foot-3 tall and weighing 194 pounds, the Swedish knows very well how to utilize his size to overpower his opposition on the ice.

Speed is another attribute that makes the Swedish an exceptional player. With his speed, Carlsson can cut past defenders, making it difficult to catch up with him.

The other big strengths of Carlsson are his work ethic, skills, and versatility on the ice. Leo Carlsson possesses an incredible stick-handling ability, which enables him to create chances for his team out of nowhere.

The Swedish has a great vision, which allows him to make smart plays. He is primarily a forward but can sometimes also play a defensive role, which comes with his relentless work ethic on the ice and can make a difference for his team.

With all these attributes, Carlsson is regarded to be one of the future best forwards in the NHL.

