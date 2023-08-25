In the fast-paced world of professional ice hockey, Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs stands out not only for his skill but also for his unique perspective on family life. Despite not having any children of his own, Marner wholeheartedly embraces his role as a devoted "parent" to his cherished chocolate Labrador, Zeus.

At just 25, Marner's decision to prominently feature the letter "Z" on his gloves and stick raises questions. The answer? It's a heartfelt homage to his inseparable companion, Zeus. Marner's unconventional yet profound bond with his Labrador mirrors a family dynamic rooted in unwavering affection and carefree companionship.

Marner candidly acknowledges, "I don't have any kids, and people are probably going to think I'm crazy, but, yeah, it's my guy."

Zeus occupies a distinct and cherished place in Marner's life. Marner explains that Zeus offers unconditioned love and an unwavering sense of connection, untouched by the judgments and demands of the world,

"He doesn't have a damn clue what I do for a living. He just loves me for being his dad and buzzing around outdoors with him. So, that's why I put him on there — for the little remembrance to have fun.”

Although Mitch's family life may not adhere to conventional norms, his relationship with Zeus is a testament to his nurturing and playful nature. He draws inspiration from Zeus' carefree spirit, incorporating it into his hockey prowess:

"Just try and do what he does out there at the field. Just buzz around and chase down the ball and be a big force."

In a realm where personal lives are often scrutinized, Marner's atypical yet heartwarming family dynamic challenges conventions and exhibits the extraordinary bond between a Maple Leafs star and his four-legged "child," Zeus.

Who is Mitch Marner married to? All you need to know about his wife, Stephanie LaChance

Merner is officially married to his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie LaChance. The couple exchanged vows at the scenic Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake, surrounded by friends, teammates, and loved ones.

While Marner's hockey stardom keeps him in the spotlight, LaChance has carved her path as a distinguished Canadian politician. Serving as a Member of Parliament for Bellechasse in the Quebec National Assembly, LaChance is known for her commitment to government administration and governance matters.

The couple's journey, which began at a high school basketball game, culminated in a joyous wedding attended by fellow players.