Does Patrice Bergeron belong in the Hall of Fame? Bruins legend's retirement settles the long-contested debate

Patrice Bergeron officially announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.

Bergeron played 19 seasons in the league, all with the Boston Bruins, and released a lengthy statement announcing his retirement.

"For the last 20 years, I have been able to live my dream every day. I have had the honor of playing in front of the best fans in the world wearing the Bruins uniform and representing my country at the highest levels of international play," Bergeon wrote.

"I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined. It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player," he concluded.

After he officially announced his retirement from the NHL, many fans began to wonder if he would be a Hall of Famer, and there is no question Bergeron will find himself enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame once he is eligible.

Bergeron is one of the best players of his generation and also has the awards to back up his resume as a Hall of Famer. He is a three-time All-Star, a Stanley Cup winner, a six-time Selke Trophy winner, and he won World Junior Championship, Olympic gold twice, and World Championship.

Patrice Bergeron goes down as one of the best defensive forwards ever, and without a doubt, he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

When can Bergeron be inducted into the Hall of Fame?

Patrice Bergeron is a likely Hall of Famer

Patrice Bergeron will finish his NHL career with 1294 regular season games played and 1040 points. With him announcing his retirement, he will be eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame three years from now.

According to the Hall of Fame, players must be retired for three years and nominated by an elected 18-person selection committee to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Although Bergeron never won the Hart Trophy, his game was dominant, and he will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. It wouldn't be a surprise to see his jersey retired by the Bruins a few years from now.

