Does Patrick Roy have a son? Exploring legendary Habs goalie's family tree

Patrick Roy, the legendary NHL goaltender, has two sons, Jonathan and Frederick, as well as a daughter, Jana. Both of his sons were involved in hockey.

They played for the Quebec Remparts when Roy was the head coach. However, Jonathan chose to follow a different path, leaving hockey to pursue a music career. Frederick plays for the Concordia Stingers.

Jana Roy is a high school teacher who's happily married to her long-time boyfriend, Pierre Cedric Labrie. It's worth mentioning that Jana Roy’s husband, Pierre, happens to be a professional ice hockey player who played for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Patrick Roy was born to Barbara Miller and Michel Roy on October 5th, 1965., in Quebec City. Roy has a younger brother named Stéphane.

Roy’s father was the vice president of the Quebec Automobile Insurance Board. His mother worked as a real estate agent and an accomplished synchronized swimmer and swimming coach. Meanwhile, his brother Stéphane also played hockey.

On June 9th, 1990, Roy tied the knot with Michèle Piuze. Michèle is the president of the MP Aesthetics Clinic. Roy divorced Piuze in 2003, and he has remained single ever since.

Patrick Roy’s Stanley Cup wins

Patrick Roy has the honor of winning the Stanley Cup trophy four times. Roy’s journey to Stanley Cup success began in 1986, when he led the Montreal Canadiens to victory during his rookie season.

He then secured his second Stanley Cup in 1993 with the Canadiens, solidifying his place among hockey greats.

Following his tenure in Montreal, Roy was traded to the Colorado Avalanche where he won his third Stanley Cup. In the 1995–1996 season, he guided the Avalanche to their championship and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Patrick Roy’s final Stanley Cup came during the 2000-2001 season, once again with the Colorado. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for his outstanding performance in the playoffs.