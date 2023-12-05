Does Wayne Gretzky have grandchildren? Exploring The Great One's family tree 

Wayne Gretzky, widely known as "The Great One" in the hockey world, has expanded his legacy beyond the rink. With grandchildren adding another dimension to his celebrated lineage, the Gretzky family continues to capture public attention.

"The Great One" has two daughters and three sons: Paulina Gretzky, Emma Gretzky, Ty Gretzky, Tristan Gretzky and Trevor Gretzky

Tatum Gretzky Johnson, born on January 19, 2015, is the first grandchild of Wayne Gretzky. Tatum is the son of Paulina Gretzky and professional golfer Dustin Johnson. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Tatum represents the next generation of the Gretzky dynasty.

The family tree extends further with the arrival of River Gretzky Johnson, born on June 12, 2017, who is the second son of Paulina and Dustin.

Tatum and River

Adding a granddaughter to the Gretzky family tree is Sicily Gretzky, born on Sept. 29, 2021. Sicily is the first daughter of Wayne's son Ty and his wife Sara.

Sicily Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky's family's tree continues to develop as he enjoys the roles of father and grandfather, exhibiting a magnificent sporting legacy as well as the joys and milestones of a close-knit and expanding family.

Exploring Wayne Gretzky's diverse family pursuits

Gretzky's wife, Janet Gretzky, made a name for herself in the entertainment industry, showcasing her talents as an actress and dancer. Her credits include appearances in notable films such as "Staying Alive," "The Flamingo Kid," and "A League of Their Own."

Among Wayne and Janet's children, Ty Gretzky, born in 1990, initially ventured into hockey but chose a different path, earning a degree in interdisciplinary studies from Arizona State University. Ty founded the Gretzky Hockey School in Idaho in 2014 and married Sara on February 29, 2020.

Trevor Gretzky, born in 1992, explored acting and producing, but he also had a stint in professional baseball, being selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 7th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

Tristan Gretzky, born in 2000, is known for his skills in golf and acting. He briefly joined the Pepperdine University golf team in 2019 and has acting credits in the film "Two Tickets to Paradise."

Emma Gretzky, born in 2003, has ventured into acting and tennis, with a notable role in the teen drama film "Palo Alto."

Paulina Gretzky, the oldest of the Gretzky children, has established herself in the entertainment world with roles in films like "Grown Ups 2" and "Fame." Her marriage to star golfer Dustin Johnson adds another layer to the family's athletic legacy.

Through their diverse pursuits, the Gretzky family continues to make an impact in both sports and entertainment, creating a legacy that goes beyond Wayne Gretzky's unparalleled achievements on the ice.