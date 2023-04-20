Does Wayne Gretzky own a hockey team?

As a legendary figure in the hockey world, Wayne Gretzky's involvement in any team generates excitement and attention.

The Ontario Hockey League recently announced that the Niagara IceDogs will have Gretzky as a minority stakeholder (alongside majority owner Darren DeDobbelaer), which has caused a lot of buzz in the hockey community.

Gretzky played in the OHL for the Peterborough Petes and the Soo Greyhounds before moving to the WHA and eventually the NHL. He has been an extremely significant figure in the hockey world for many years.

Gretzky has served as head coach and part-owner of the Phoenix Coyotes and also worked as an executive with the team.

He has also been a partner in the ownership group of the Edmonton Oilers, the team where he began his legendary NHL career. Additionally, Gretzky has been a spokesman and ambassador for the NHL, representing the league at events and promoting the sport around the world.

The Niagara IceDogs are a junior ice hockey team in the OHL. The team was founded in 2007 and has been successful in the league, winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2012 and 2019.

The transfer of ownership to DeDobbelaer and Wayne Gretzky has caused much excitement in the hockey world, as Gretzky is arguably the greatest hockey player ever. While Gretzky's involvement with the team is as a minority stakeholder, his presence is sure to bring added attention and prestige to the Niagara IceDogs.

Wayne Gretzky's other business ventures

Wayne Gretzky is a legendary ice hockey player and coach who has been involved in various business ventures over the years.

One of his most notable ventures is the Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery, which he co-founded with Andrew Peller Limited. The winery, located in Ontario, Canada, offers a range of red and white wines.

In addition to wine, Gretzky also launched a line of whisky named No. 99 Gretzky Estates Whisky, which is distilled in Canada and aged in oak barrels.

Gretzky also founded the Gretzky Hockey School in 2014, which offers hockey training and coaching for children. He is also a co-founder of 17 Sport, a sports management and marketing agency that represents athletes, coaches, and broadcasters in various sports.

Wayne Gretzky opened The Great One, a casual dining restaurant in Toronto, Canada, in 1993. The restaurant features hockey memorabilia and serves Canadian-inspired dishes.

Throughout his career, Gretzky has also been involved in various endorsement deals with companies such as Nike, Pepsi, and Coca-Cola, and served as a spokesperson for TD Ameritrade.

