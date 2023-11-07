Does Wayne Gretzky own a winery? All we know about NHL legend's business venture

Wayne Gretzky, often referred to as "The Great One" in the hockey world, is not only famous for his incredible skills on the ice but also for his successful business ventures.

One of these ventures is the Gretzky Estates Winery and Distillery, a project that has allowed him to step into the world of wine, spirits, and beer. Here, we take a closer look at this exciting business venture by the NHL legend.

Situated in the picturesque location of Niagara-on-the-Lake in Ontario, Wayne Gretzky owns and operates the Gretzky Estates. It's a winery and distillery with a unique Canadian twist. The estate features a range of wines made from grapes sourced from both the Okanagan and Niagara regions. Additionally, it offers innovative Canadian whiskeys, spirits, and beer, according to its official website.

This endeavor has allowed Wayne Gretzky to bring his passion for excellence and dedication to craftsmanship to the world of fine beverages. The winery offers Canadian wine, and spirits, resembling their culture through a collection of premium products and immersive experiences.

Gretzky's business venture encompasses two stunning destinations: one in Niagara-on-the-Lake and the other in the Okanagan region.

The Niagara-on-the-Lake Estate is nestled among the scenic vineyards of Niagara. It offers visitors a range of attractions, including a barrel-fermenting and aging cellar. Additionally, it has a tasting room, state-of-the-art distilling equipment, and a seasonal beer garden featuring exclusive craft brews. The 23,000-square foot facility is the first of its kind in the region, combining wine, distilling, and brewing production.

In the Okanagan region, Gretzky Estates has a taproom and retail store located within the award-winning Sandhill Winery. This location features its acclaimed Okanagan wines, providing visitors with the opportunity to enjoy some of the best wines the region has to offer.

The talented team behind Wayne Gretzky's winery venture

At Wayne Gretzky Estates, a team of talented and award-winning individuals is responsible for producing and crafting exceptional products. This team includes Winemakers Craig McDonald and Sydney Valentino, Master Blender and Distiller Tim Wilson, and Head Brewer Laura Milukow.

Their expertise and dedication ensure that the wines, spirits, and beers produced at the estate maintain the high standards and quality associated with Wayne Gretzky's name.

Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery and Distillery offers a wide range of experiences for its guests, including tours, and seminars throughout the day. Visitors can also enjoy exclusive products that are only available at the estate.

For those looking to relax and savor their drinks, there's the option to unwind with light fare and cocktails on the patio at The Whisky Bar or Beer Garden.