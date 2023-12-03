"Doesn't do anything but flap his gums": Ryan Reaves staggeringly low time on-ice vs Bruins has fans trolling Leafs forward

In the aftermath of a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs fans find themselves pointing fingers at enforcer Ryan Reaves. The tension between Reaves and Bruins star Brad Marchand began in pregame warm-ups when the two exchanged heated chirps.

However, once the puck dropped, the anticipated clash failed to materialize, leaving Leafs supporters disappointed.

Can Ryan Reaves and Leafs bounce back?

The game's climax saw the Bruins secure victory in overtime, with Brad Marchand sealing the deal with a game-winning goal. As fans dissected the game, the spotlight fell squarely on Ryan Reaves, who had a mere 5 minutes and 57 seconds of ice time and was notably absent for all but two shifts after the first period, while Marchand became a key cog in the game's result.

The disappointment of Leafs faithful was palpable, and the frustration manifested in a barrage of criticism directed at Reaves. Social media platforms became a battleground for disgruntled fans to express their discontent.

Ryan Reaves, who is no stranger to being a lightning rod for criticism, faced a fresh wave of backlash from Leafs Nation. Fans took particular offense at his pregame exchange with Marchand, accusing him of being all talk and no action on the ice.

In his nearly six minutes of ice time, Ryan Reaves recorded one shot, had four hits and committed a penalty. Although his boarding penalty near the end of the first period didn't lead to a goal, it certainly continued the strong momentum held by the Boston Bruins in their dominant first period.

While Reaves is known for his physical play and ability to engage opponents in verbal sparring, Leafs supporters are questioning the value he brings to the team, especially in critical moments like the recent overtime loss to the Bruins. According to the fans, Reaves needs to contribute more on the ice rather than relying solely on his pregame banter.

It remains to be seen how Reaves and the Maple Leafs coaching staff will respond to the growing discontent among the fanbase.