"Doesn’t have the same feeling" - NHL fans react to Ryan Reaves bringing old pregame ritual to Maple Leafs locker room

NHL fans were in for a surprise when Ryan Reaves, known for his charismatic pregame rituals, brought back the iconic "RELEASE US" tradition to the Maple Leafs locker room.

The hockey world buzzed with excitement and intrigue as B/R Open Ice took to Twitter to share a video of the moment, captioning it,

"Ryan Reaves brought back the 'RELEASE US' pregame tradition in Toronto."

One fan couldn't help but reminisce about the days when Reaves performed the ritual for the New York Rangers. They commented,

"It doesn’t have the same feeling as when he did it for the #NYR…"

Another fan took a humorous approach, expressing their thoughts on the situation by saying,

"He’s gunna get RELEASED BOYS."

However, not all fans were thrilled by Reaves' decision to revive the "RELEASE US" ritual in a different locker room. One fan expressed feelings of betrayal,

"Feeling betrayed rn"

On a more practical note, another fan remarked,

"Good to have a catchphrase when you ain't got much else. It was either that or bring beer."

Ryan Reaves' revival of the "RELEASE US" pregame ritual in the Maple Leafs locker room elicited a range of reactions from NHL fans. Some were nostalgic for his time with the Rangers, while others approached it with humor or a sense of loyalty to the team.

A look at Ryan Reaves's spectacular career and NHL stats

Ryan Reaves is a beloved figure among fans due to his physicality and ability to intimidate opponents, which often injects energy and can shift the momentum of games.

Hailing from Canada, Reaves has had a diverse NHL career, playing for multiple teams including the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and New York Rangers.

Now, as he potentially joins the Toronto Maple Leafs, his presence is expected to bring a much-needed dose of size and toughness to the team, aligning with the Maple Leafs' objective of bolstering their lineup.

Over the course of his impressive NHL journey spanning 828 games, Ryan Reaves has contributed 59 goals, 70 assists, and a total of 129 points. He boasts a career plus/minus rating of -34 and has accrued a substantial 1,023 penalty minutes, underscoring his physical impact on the ice.

Additionally, Reaves has notched three game-winning goals and eight playoff points. His career statistics further include 557 shots on goal and a shooting percentage of 10.6%.