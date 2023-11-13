"Doesn't know what sport this is" - NHL fans troll Joe Biden over strange Philadelphia Eagles reference during VGK White House visit

NHL fans took to social media to express their amusement after United States President Joe Biden made a peculiar reference to the Philadelphia Eagles during the Las Vegas Golden Knights' White House visit. The incident, captured in a video shared by The Post Millennial, sparked a wave of reactions from hockey enthusiasts who found the comment both confusing and entertaining.

In the video, President Biden is heard saying to the Las Vegas Golden Knights,

"Don’t get the Philadelphia Eagles to leave and go because I’ll get divorced if that happens … It’s a long story."

The statement left many fans scratching their heads, with one fan bluntly expressing,

"He literally doesn't even know what sport this is that he's honoring."

Another fan seemed equally perplexed, simply responding with a succinct,

"What?"

Expressing a sentiment of embarrassment, one fan remarked:

"What a f***ing embarrassment."

A fan humorously highlighted the confusion in the room, stating:

"Look how confused everyone is.. Lmfao."

Criticism continued with a fan commenting on President Biden's overall demeanor, saying:

"What an embarrassment.... Dude doesn't even know the planet he's on and consistently sounds like an intoxicated driver who's been pulled over by cops."

